5 changes that cricket has witnessed in the last decade

Cricket has changed for the better in the last decade with some of these rules introduced by the ICC.

The changes are spread across formats and present an evolving facet of the gentleman's game.

The first-ever Test match in 1877 between England and Australia

The first-ever Test match in history of cricket was played in the year 1877. Since then, the game of cricket has evolved.

Be it introduction of ODI or T20 cricket, the game has advanced, witnessing numerous changes. Some of these have been welcomed with open hands by the cricketers, whereas a few have had their fair share of criticism.

The last decade has seen plenty of innovations in the game. These novelties have been adopted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to ensure that the game attracts more and new spectators to the stadiums and with the intention to globalise the sport. Here's a look at 5 such instances how the game of cricket has changed in the last decade.

#1 Introduction of Decision Review System in all formats

DRS is now being used in all international matches

The Decision Review System (DRS) was used for the first time in Test cricket in 2008. DRS was first introduced in ODI cricket in January 2011 and in T20 internationals in October 2017.

The main reason for its introduction was to eliminate horrendous on-field errors. However initially as it was not 100% accurate, teams were reluctant to adopt it and DRS had its own share of criticism. ICC has from time to time modified and improved the system in order to assist the umpires in accurate decision making.

At present, the use is restricted to 2 unsuccessful reviews in Test cricket and one unsuccessful review in ODI and T20 internationals. DRS at present is being used in all international matches and is here to stay in future.

#2 Day-night Test matches

Australia has hosted 7 day-night Tests and won them all

The concept of Test matches being played under lights with a pink ball was introduced by ICC in the year 2015 and accordingly the first-ever day-night Test was played from 27 November 2015 between Australia and New Zealand.

Since then, there have been 13 more day-night Test matches. It is interesting to note that all the 14 day-night Tests which have been played till date have produced results.

Australia are the most successful team in the history of day-night Tests and have won all 7 Tests which they have played under lights. The concept of day-night Tests is going strong, attracting big crowds and making Test cricket a spectacle in a newer way.

#3 Concussion substitutions

Marnus Labuschange is the first concussion substitute in international cricket

The ICC decided to allow the use of concussion substitutes in all formats of international cricket from 1 August 2019. It was further clarified by ICC that a concussion substitute would be a 'like for like replacement' and would have to be approved by the match referee.

The first ever concussion substitute in international cricket was Marnus Labuschange when he replaced Steve Smith who was hit on the neck by a bouncer of Jofra Archer in the Lord's Test in 2019. Labuschange replaced Smith on the final day of the said Test. Since then, Labuschange has made rapid strides and is now an indispensable part of the Australian middle-order in Tests.

The likes of Darren Bravo, Dean Elgar, Liton Das, Nayeem Hasan, Kevin Kasuza (twice) have been substituted after they suffered from concussion.The step by ICC for having concussion substitutes is a positive one and a welcome change in international cricket.

#4 Two new balls from two ends in ODIs

2 balls are used from 2 ends in ODI cricket

ICC introduced the concept of 2 new balls from 2 ends in ODI cricket from October 2011. The change has seen high scores being made, and chased in ODI cricket with ease. Even scores like 350 are being hunted down and the ODIs have tilted even more in favour of batsmen.

The 2 new balls from each end has made it difficult for fast bowlers to extract reverse swing. The spinners too have to bowl with a relatively new ball in ODI format. Despite this, the teams are now used to the rule and it is a part and parcel of ODI cricket and its changing DNA.

#5 Hosts winning the ODI World Cups

England won the 2019 World Cup on home soil

Before 2011, no host nation had won an ODI World Cup on home soil. India was the first team to do so with their win in Mumbai in 2011. The edition was jointly held in India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh and the men in blue created history by becoming the first ever nation to triumph at home ground (Sri Lanka won in 1996, but in Lahore).

Australia then won the 2015 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. England continued with the trend in 2019 and became the third nation to win a World Cup as co-hosts and on one of their home venues.

The previous three 50-over World Cups have been won by one of the hosts and it will be interesting to see if the trend continues in the 2023 World Cup.

#Note: All statistics are as of 23 March 2020.