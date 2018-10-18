×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Cricket legends who timed their retirements to perfection

Ashwin Srinivasa
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
679   //    18 Oct 2018, 21:30 IST

All good things have to come to an end and cricket is no exception. Deciding to retire from the game that you have played all your life is never an easy decision to make. When champions go through bad patches at the end of their careers, there is an appeal from the media and fans to know “When will you retire? Youngsters are waiting in the wings”.

However there a just a few cricketing legends who timed their retirements to perfection and ended their careers on a high. 

#1 Imran Khan


Imran Khan: The man who instilled self-belief in Pakistani cricketers
Imran Khan: The man who instilled self-belief in Pakistani cricketers

Imran Khan was one of the greatest all-rounders the game has ever seen. He along with Ian Botham, Kapil Dev and Richard Hadlee formed the “Golden Quartet of All-rounders” which dominated the cricket arena in 1980s. Starting in the year 1971 against England, Imran added pace to his well-oiled armory and played his best cricket in his last decade where he averaged 50 with the bat and 19 with ball in 51 Tests. He is one of the eight cricketers in the history of cricket to achieve an all-Rounder’s double, scoring 3807 runs @ 37.69 and claiming 362 wickets @ 22.81 in 88 Tests.

Imran was known to be a fierce competitor and an astute leader. He had terrific man-management skills and played the role of a father figure to many promising youngsters like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Inzamam-Ul-Haq. Such was his self-belief that Pakistan became a force in the second half of the 1992 World Cup. Under his inspirational leadership, Pakistan went on to to claim their first ever global silverware in 1992 and he retired on a high after playing a pivotal role in the final against England scoring 72. Noting his contributions, the ICC inducted him in the “ICC Hall of Fame” in the year 2010. 

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shane Warne Imran Khan Greatest Cricketers of All Time Cricketers of the Week Test cricket
Ashwin Srinivasa
CONTRIBUTOR
Mechanical Engineer by destiny and a passionate cricket enthusiast by heart. I've been a cricket tragic all through my life. Writing about cricket has been my dream and all those hours of watching cricket has given me the right insight and understanding about the game. I love to provide in-depth analysis of a Team's journey over the years, remind my readers about some of our forgotten heroes and also pen down my perspectives about a problem that has been plaguing a team. Cricket has always given us special moments to cherish and I would like to take each and every reader down the memory lane to celebrate our most loved sport.
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
Warne reveals who he would pick to bat for his life
RELATED STORY
5 Things that have changed drastically in international...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Players with most centuries in cricket
RELATED STORY
5 legends who unnecessarily prolonged their Test careers
RELATED STORY
Cricket: Australia's dominance and the dark side
RELATED STORY
5 highest ratings achieved by batsmen in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 cricket legends who played in Under-19 World Cup before...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI teams in international cricket between 2000-2009
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 06:00 AM
PAK 282/10 & 400/9
AUS 145/10 & 47/1 (12.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia need 491 runs to win
PAK VS AUS live score
| 11:00 PM
TAS 355/10 & 132/10
QUE 148/10 & 29/2 (10.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Queensland need 311 runs to win
TAS VS QUE live score
| 11:30 PM
NSW 246/10 & 84/3 (27.0 ov)
SAU 273/10
Day 3 | Stumps: New South Wales lead South Australia by 57 runs with 7 wickets remaining
NSW VS SAU live score
| 02:30 AM
WAU 208/10 & 205/6 (55.3 ov)
VIC 504/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Western Australia trail Victoria by 91 runs with 4 wickets remaining
WAU VS VIC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us