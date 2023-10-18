5 cricketers who play cricket and also have other part-time jobs ft. Teja Nidamanuru 

In what was one of the most stunning victories, the Netherlands came from behind to hand South Africa a 38-run loss in Match 15 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.

While the outcome astonished the cricketing world, the tale of players like Paul van Meekeren made the Netherlands' victory even more praiseworthy.

The Dutch speedster, who accounted for the wickets of Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen, worked as a food delivery guy in 2020 to make his ends meet.

Following his incredible performance in Dharamsala, Van Meekeren's old tweet has gone viral. In his own words, Van Meekeren revealed that in 2020 he was delivering food for Uber Eats after the Men's T20 World Cup was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Meekeren, a tough individual on and off the pitch, is an ideal example of the tenacity some cricketers have displayed to make their dreams come true.

Due to a dearth of financial stability, several players indulge themselves in various kinds of part-time work parallel to their professional cricket.

On that note, here are five of those professional cricketers who play the sport but also have other part-time jobs as well.

#1 Teja Nidamanuru - Works at a corporate company

Teja Nidamanuru during the 2023 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

Paul van Meekeren is not the only current Dutch player who made his way to the top as Teja Nidamanuru also features on the list. The Indian-born middle-order batter is part of the Netherlands team at the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup.

Nidamanuru, who made his List-A debut while playing for Auckland in 2018, couldn't break into New Zealand's domestically contracted players. That's when he searched for opportunities elsewhere before getting a gig at a company in the Netherlands.

Despite working at a corporate company, Nidamanuru kept playing cricket at a local level before his performances caught the attention of the national selectors and he was named in the national (ODI) squad for their series against the West Indies in 2022.

He struck an impressive half-century on his debut and was also part of the Netherlands side at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In fact, the 29-year-old still holds two jobs; a playing retainer, and another for his administrative job, which enables him to live in the European country.

#2 Khurram Khan - Flight purser at Emirates

Khurram Khan bats during Ireland v UAE - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup Match

A role model for many budding cricketers in the UAE, Khurram Khan played international cricket from 2004 to 2015. Incredibly, the former UAE skipper was involved in a full-time job as a flight purser while playing international cricket.

It is astounding to know that due to his job responsibilities, Khurram regularly missed out on training sessions but never gave up on his passion for sports.

Born in Multan, Pakistan, Khurram's ability to balance his career with a full-time job is an inspiration to all cricketers who are struggling to make a living from the game.

The former all-rounder also holds a world record in one-day internationals to his name. Khurram, who was 43 years and 162 days old when he hit his only century against Afghanistan in 2014, is still the oldest player to smash an ODI century.

#3 Stephan Myburgh - Works at a consultancy company

Stephan Myburgh during New Zealand v Netherlands - 3rd ODI [Getty Images]

Another Dutch player on the list is Stephan Myburgh. The left-handed batter, who made over 1,400 international runs for the Netherlands, announced his retirement last year.

However, he was part of the Dutch team at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where his teammate Paul van Meekeren revealed that Myburgh is playing the World Cup while being absent from his corporate job.

While taking to the Indian Express, Van Meekeren said:

"We have two players, Stephan Myburgh and N Teja, who work at a consultancy company and are playing the World Cup on leave without pay. They will be back at their office when the tournament gets over."

It is not often that a player gets to represent his country at a global event while sloping off from a full-time job. Undoubtedly, it is heartening to understand how much adherence and willpower a cricketer needs in order to pursue the game he loves.

#4 Jatinder Singh - Works at an administrative department

Jatinder Singh batting during ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers [Getty Images]

Jatinder Singh, who has played 96 international games for Oman, is currently a professional cricketer and is also working in the administration department at a company.

The Ludhiana-born batter jostles between his cricketing career and his job responsibilities as he often practices in the morning before attending the work in the day time.

During an interview in 2021, Jatinder shared his hardships on managing his career and shared that:

"Cricket in Oman sees teams competing at corporate level and national team cricketers are not highly paid like India. I joined Arabian industries in 2011 before joining Khimji Ram Das Company in 2014 and now I work in the administration department. After the practice sessions in morning, I have to be on my job from 8.30 am to 5pm."

Jatinder, 34, has made 2,298 international runs and has notched up 11 fifties and three tons for Oman.

#5 Ajay Lalcheta - Worked in the logistics department

Ajay Lalcheta for Oman [Getty Images]

Ajay Lalcheta is another India-born Oman cricketer, who migrated from his hometown in order to shape up his cricketing career.

The left-arm spinner first immigrated to Uganda to play cricket in 2004 and stayed there for a year. However, he returned in 2006 after which he went to Muscat to seek new opportunities.

In the meantime, Lalcheta joined a shipping firm and handled the logistics department. The Gujarat-born made his debut for Oman in 2014 and went on to feature across 18 international matches before retiring in 2019.