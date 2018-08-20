5 cricketers who could soon be India's biggest superstars

Who will be India's next superstar?

From the legendary Kapil Dev to the kingly Virat Kohli, Indian cricket has produced some of the biggest superstars over the years. These players, thanks to their unparalleled competence and charisma, have inspired millions across the globe and played a crucial role in making many youngsters take up cricket as a profession.

However, it's not just the sheer mastery of these superstars that has formed a part of their folklore. Each of these cricketers has an inspiring story that moves us each time we hear it.

The facts that Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni rose from small towns in India to become World Cup winners, Virat Kohli lost his father at a young age or even the Pandya brothers facing the odds to pursue their passion, have all struck a chord with us fans and have made us love the sport all the more.

As this rich legacy of producing superstars continues to prosper, India is currently witnessing the rise of a few such promising cricketers who hold the potential to emerge as quality players in the coming years and play a pivotal role in taking the Indian cricket forward.

Here are 5 young Indian cricketers who could soon be the country's biggest superstars:

#5 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav is quickly rising up the ranks in limited overs cricket

In an age where the advent of T20 cricket has thrown the classical form of spin out of the window, India's Kuldeep Yadav stands as one of those few spin bowlers who continue to bamboozle the batsmen with orthodoxy.

A skilful left-arm bowler, Yadav, in a quick span of time, has emerged as one of India's major weapons in the limited overs formats.

Yadav has not only impressed in the subcontinental conditions but has also come out trumps in the challenging conditions of South Africa and England. From the outfoxing chinaman to the enigmatic googlies, the 23-year-old possesses a wide range of tricks under his sleeve to prove a handful on any wicket.

With 48 wickets in 23 ODIs and 24 wickets in 12 T20Is, the Uttar Pradesh lad certainly holds the promise of reigning supreme with his "near-extinct" craft.

