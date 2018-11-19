5 Cricketers who need to rediscover themselves

Vijay Raman

Rahane used to be one of India's most technically sound batsmen

Cricket is a game of consistency, and one needs to keep on improving their game if they are to play for a long time for their country. This is applicable even to the best of the batsman because of the fact that a purple patch for a player won't last long.

Virat Kohli has been an exception as he is the only player in the recent memory to have not gone out of form in any form of the game at any point of time barring a few instances, but he always makes it up in the next outing. With all that has been said, not all the players can be Kohli and will have a period where they will even to struggle to meet bat with the ball.

Here are the five batsmen who need to rediscover the missing touch that once made them a dangerous commodity

#5 Hashim Amla

The Mighty Hash has been not his old self in recent times.

One of the pillars of the South African batting line-up, Amla has been off-color this year. He has been marred by a run of low scores, and frequent injuries. This can be attributed to the fact that he now plays too much T20 cricket compared to his earlier days.

Hashim Amla has been a rock solid batsman for the Proteas in the past decade or so, but in recent times, it seems that he has lost his mojo in all the formats of the game. He was on track to shatter many of ODI records created by the likes of Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers, but with a string of low scores, it could be difficult for him unless we see the old Hash back to his full force.

Hashim Amla has been in a purple patch for almost his entire career now, which makes this string of poor scores to suggest he may need to rediscover himself as he is an important cog in their teams batting, and in their quest for a maiden World Cup triumph.

