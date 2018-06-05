5 cricketers with highest number of fifties without a century in the ODI format

A lot of great cricketers are blessed with at least one century in the ODI format. While a lot of centuries mean that the player is highly talented and consistent and that the team can depend on him in tough times, it is not acceptable to call someone as talentless or less consistent just because a player could not score an ODI century.

There are some really good cricketers who could not score a century in the ODI format but contributed with the bat scoring some key half-centuries.

Here, we look at five cricketers who had the highest number of fifties but no centuries under their belt.

#5 Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan is one of the all-time great openers for England. Though a regular feature of England's Test cricket team, he always struggled in the shorter format of the game. However, he was made the captain of the ODI team in 2003 and led the team from the front with some key half-centuries though he never scored a century.

Vaughan played in 86 ODI matches for England. He scored 1982 runs with an average of just 27.15. However, he scored 16 half-centuries.

His high score was 90 that came against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on 5th December, 2004. He remained not-out in that game.

4 of his 16 half-centuries have come against Australia and he remained not-out on two of those occasions with a high score of 86 against the Kangaroos.