×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 aspects addressed by Kohli & Shastri before the Australia tour

Pratik Doshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
117   //    17 Nov 2018, 17:38 IST

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri recently addressed the media just before leaving for the all-important tour of Australia. What was different in this press meet as opposed to others that the duo has been a part of, was that all the criticisms faced by them after a poor show in England and South Africa were duly addressed, without any sparks flying or issues being hid under the carpet.

It was refreshing to see that the Indian captain and Indian coach were not blind to the flaws, unaware of what the people thought of them or wore a mask in order to avoid answering tough questions.

Following are the 5 major criticisms that they have been facing in recent times and the apt answers the duo gave regarding the same :

Kohli and Shastri
Kohli and Shastri

#1 The Kohli-Shastri alliance

After India's abysmal performance in England, stones were thrown by the media on the coach Ravi Shastri and his contribution to the Indian team. Stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly openly criticised Ravi's involvement as a coach in the Indian team despite him being a part of the COA committee.

People also speculated that had Kumble been the coach on tours of South Africa and England, Kohli wouldn't have committed the selection blunders that he did and the scoreline would have been different.

People also speculated that Kumble was thrown out for his opinions were contrary to the Indian captain and that Ravi Shastri was the coach just because he agreed to whatever the Indian captain said.

Clarifying this criticism, Virat Kohli quoted " About Ravi Shastri saying 'Yes' all the time, that is the most bizarre thing I've heard. I don't think there's anyone who has said "No" to me more than him in Indian cricket. He's one guy I can speak to for an honest opinion and he'll tell me if something doesn't need to be done, doesn't need to be done. I've made more changes to my game listening to him than anyone in the past."

Further, Kohli also said that it was Shastri's contribution that made players like himself and Dhawan come out of their shells after a disastrous tour of England in 2014. Also, his man-management skills were supreme, something that is very vital in cricket at the highest level - thereby ending all the debates on the captain-coach combination.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Ravi Shastri
Pratik Doshi
ANALYST
On normal days I watch cricket. On abnormal days I play cricket. On all days I breathe cricket.
Ranking the current Indian batsmen by their Test average...
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
How India can use the series against WI to prepare for...
RELATED STORY
3 players who might struggle in Australia and 3 who won't
RELATED STORY
Strongest  Indian playing XI for the Test series in...
RELATED STORY
India tour of Australia 2018 to be telecasted on four...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI knocks by Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Ravi Shastri asks for Warm-up games before Australia tests
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia T20: One player to watch out for
RELATED STORY
4 Players who were unlucky to be missing from T20I series...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us