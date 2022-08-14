5 current commentators who were part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup squad with Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma made his T20I debut during the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007. Although he was new to international cricket, Rohit made a significant impact in the ICC event, playing a key role in the Men in Blue’s historic triumph.

He was Player of the Match for his 40-ball 50* in the group clash against hosts South Africa. Thanks to Rohit’s efforts, India posted 153 for five batting first and went on to win the match by 37 runs as the Proteas managed only 116 for nine.

Rohit played a crucial knock in the final against arch-rivals Pakistan as well. In the summit clash held in Johannesburg, he scored an unbeaten 30 off only 16 balls as Team India put up a competitive 157 for five, batting first after winning the toss. The Men in Blue went on to lift the title by restricting Pakistan to 152.

A number of players who were Rohit’s teammates during the 2007 T20 World Cup have now turned commentators. Take a look.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag (left) celebrates a wicket during the 2007 T20 World Cup. Pic: Getty Images

Virender Sehwag played six matches in the 2007 T20 World Cup, scoring 133 runs at an average of 26.60 and a strike rate of 138.54. He smashed 40 off 17 balls against New Zealand and 68 off 52 against England. An injury forced him out of the all-important final as Yusuf Pathan was handed his T20I debut.

Sehwag ended his T20I career with 19 matches, scoring 394 runs at a strike rate of 145.38. Post retirement, he has retained his flamboyance as a commentator.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Who are you voting?



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Next up is India’s latest T20I centurion, Suryakumar Yadav against the Nawab of Najafgarh, Virender Sehwag.Who are you voting? #India sGreatestT20IBatter Next up is India’s latest T20I centurion, Suryakumar Yadav against the Nawab of Najafgarh, Virender Sehwag. Who are you voting? 👇#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter #IndiasGreatestT20IBatter https://t.co/zCBI35BHbV

While he is genuinely funny as a light-hearted analyst, his tendency to go over the top has got him into trouble behind the mic as well. His 'chamiya naach rahi hai yaha (A dancer is dancing here)' comment on Virat Kohli is a case in point.

#2 Ajit Agarkar

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar. Pic: Getty Images

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar made T20I debut in the country’s first-ever match in the format, against South Africa in Johannesburg in December 2006. He played three matches during the 2007 T20 World Cup. He was part of the game against Scotland in Durban that was washed out.

Agarkar also featured in the tied group match against Pakistan in Durban, claiming figures of one for 35. He was very expensive against New Zealand in Johannesburg, conceding 40 runs in four overs without claiming a wicket. The pacer did not play another T20I match for India and ended his career with three wickets in four games at an average of 28.33 and an economy rate of 8.09.

Post retirement, he took up commentary and is known for his incisive analysis of the game. He was recently in the news for backing Kohli despite the latter's poor form. According to the former pacer, calls for dropping Kohli are premature as India would need his experience at the T20 World Cup in Australia.

#3 Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan celebrates a wicket during the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Pic: Getty Images

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan was one of the stars of the team’s 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. He claimed 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.90 and an excellent economy rate of 6.77. Irfan reserved his best for the final, winning the Player of the Match for his figures of three for 16.

At that point, it seemed Irfan would go on to establish himself as one of the premier all-rounders of the game. However, he ended up playing only 24 T20Is, claiming 28 wickets at an average of 22.07 and an economy rate of 8.02. On the batting front, he scored 172 runs with a best of 33*.

Having retired from the game, Irfan has taken a liking to the mic. His views are in-depth and his analysis is well thought out. He made a big statement recently when he opined that all-rounder Deepak Hooda could serve the country for a good six to seven years.

#4 RP Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh. Pic: Getty Images

Former left-arm seamer RP Singh was India’s leading wicket-taker in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the second-leading wicket-taker overall. He picked up 12 wickets in seven matches during the tournament at an average of 12.66 and an excellent economy rate of 6.33.

Singh ran through the South African batting line-up in the group clash, claiming brilliant figures of four for 13. Thanks to his heroics, the Proteas fell way short in a chase of 154. The left-armer also played a key role in the final against Pakistan. He dismissed Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Akmal before returning at the death to dislodge Umar Gul.

MSDian™ @ItzThanesh



"In the final of the T20 World Cup 2007, MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled as his feet were not moving. He asked me to forget about other things and just concentrate on bowling line and length.



K Akmal 0 (3) RP Singh on Captain #MSDhoni "In the final of the T20 World Cup 2007, MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled as his feet were not moving. He asked me to forget about other things and just concentrate on bowling line and length.K Akmal 0 (3) RP Singh on Captain #MSDhoni"In the final of the T20 World Cup 2007, MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled as his feet were not moving. He asked me to forget about other things and just concentrate on bowling line and length.K Akmal 0 (3) 💥

Singh had a bright future in front of him, but he lost form and rhythm rather swiftly. He ended up playing only 10 T20Is for India, claiming 15 wickets at an average of 15. As a commentator, the 36-year-old recently made news when he urged the Indian team management not to tinker with Suryakumar Yadav’s batting position.

#5 Piyush Chawla

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. Pic: Getty Images

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has not yet announced his retirement from cricket, but he has already shifted focus to commentary. Perhaps he has seen the writing on the wall. Still only 33, Chawla last represented India in a T20I against England in December 2012. He also went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction.

While Chawla was picked in the Indian squad for the 2007 T20 World Cup, he did not play any matches during the tournament. He made his T20I debut during the 2010 edition against South Africa. He ended up playing only seven T20I matches, claiming four wickets at an average of 37.75 and an economy rate of 6.56.

Chawla is still pretty new to commentary. He made a strong statement during IPL 2022. Referring to Mayank Agarwal’s leadership for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the edition, the unimpressed leggie commented that "captaincy isn't everyone's cup of tea".

