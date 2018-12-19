×
6 current generation batsmen with most runs in Test cricket

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
451   //    19 Dec 2018, 21:09 IST

Kohli and Root are two of the modern day batting greats
Kohli and Root are two of the modern day batting greats

Test cricket is the ultimate test of a batsman's character, skill and temperament. There are many limited overs greats who have found Test cricket too hot to handle.

Unlike limited overs cricket, conditions in Test matches are not heavily skewed in favour of batsmen. Bowlers get an equal opportunity in Test cricket due to playing conditions and help from wickets, as the wickets are rarely flat in Tests.

There are some batsmen in the current generation of cricketers who have carved a niche for themselves in the world of cricket purely on the basis of their performance in Test cricket. Let us take a look at five of those outstanding cricketers who are leading run scorers amongst active batsmen in Test cricket:

#6 Steven Smith (6199)

Smith Smith is an outstanding batsman in all conditions
Smith Smith is an outstanding batsman in all conditions

It won't be unfair to say that Smith would have been much higher on this list if he would not have got banned due to ball tampering issue in South Africa. Smith is an outstanding batsman who has scored runs all over the world that too with a lot of command.

Smith has an average of 61.37 in Test cricket, which is outstanding. So far in his career, he has scored 6199 runs from 64 Test matches with the help of 23 centuries and 24 fifties.

#5 David Warner (6363)

Warner would be looking to make a comeback to Test cricket soon
Warner would be looking to make a comeback to Test cricket soon

Like Smith, Warner also got banned due to ball tampering issue, which took away his opportunity to climb up on this list for the time being. Warner is easily one of the best opening batsmen of the current generation. When he started off his career he was labelled as a limited overs specialist, but, Warner proved his sceptics wrong.

So far in his career, he has scored 6363 runs from 74 Test matches at an average of 48.20 with the help of 21 centuries and 29 fifties. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Steven Smith Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and a short story writer.
