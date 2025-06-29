5 current Indian cricketers who made their Test debut after playing 50 or more white ball internationals ft. Rohit Sharma

It is certainly a moment of honor for any cricketer to earn a Test cap. Irrespective of their performances in the white-ball formats, players gain respect of the cricket fraternity after representing their respective Test teams.

Ad

Recently, Brandon King made his Test debut against Australia after proving his merit in the other two formats. He had played 52 ODIs and 63 T20Is, and scored around 3,000 runs, with three centuries.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Indian cricketers who made their Test debuts after establishing themselves in the white-ball formats.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav - 68 games

Suryakumar Yadav burst onto international cricket scene in 2021 after doing well in the IPL. He had already played 68 games (48 T20Is and 20 ODIs) and scored over 2,000 runs, before making his Test debut against England in 2023.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, Surya has only appeared in a solitary red-ball game, scoring 8 runs. Nevertheless, the middle-order batter is currently the Indian T20I captain. Under his leadership, the side will look to prepare well for the 2026 T20 World Cup at home soil.

#2 Rohit Sharma - 144 games

Rohit Sharma made his international debut in an ODI fixture against Ireland in 2007. He then made his T20 debut in the 2007 World Cup against England. The right-hander was a part of the Indian team that lifted the title.

Ad

Rohit forayed into the red-ball format against the West Indies in November 2013 and slammed 177. Until this point, he had featured in 144 matches (108 ODIs and 36 T20Is) and scored over 3,500 runs.

Ad

Rohit soon became a regular in the Test XI due to his consistency, and became a captain in 2022. His top knock of 212 came against South Africa at Ranchi in 2019.

Rohit Sharma recently ended his Test career with 4,301 runs in 67 games, with 12 centuries. However, ‘Hitman’ continues to play in the ODI format.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah - 63 games

Jasprit Bumrah earned a white-ball call-up in 2016 due to his impressive performances in the IPL.

Ad

It took 97 wickets and 63 matches (31 ODIs and 32 T20Is) for Bumrah to finally earn his Test cap in 2018. The legendary pacer has since then proved his worth in the longest format.

In 46 games, Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 210 wickets, with 14 fifers. He was India’s best bowler in the last World Test Championship (WTC) with 77 dismissals.

#4 Virat Kohli - 63 games

Virat Kohli stepped onto the international arena in 2008. However, it took him 63 games (59 ODIs + 4 T20Is) and around 2,200 runs to make his Test debut against West Indies in June 2011.

Ad

Kohli called time on his illustrious Test career earlier this year, scoring 9,230 runs in 123 matches, with 30 centuries. His top knock of 254* came against South Africa at Pune in 2019.

Ad

Notably, Virat Kohli is India’s most successful Test captain with 40 wins in 68 games. Under his leadership, India were the No. 1 red-ball side from the 2016-17 to the 2020-21 seasons.

#5 Ravindra Jadeja - 60 matches

Ravindra Jadeja made his limited-overs debut in 2009. It took him 60 matches (58 ODIs and 12 T20Is) and 65 wickets in the limited overs before making his red-ball debut in December 2012.

Jadeja has turned out to be one of the finest spinners for India in the Test format, with 324 wickets and has also contributed over 3,000 runs with the bat. He is currently a part of the Indian Test team in the five-match series against England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news