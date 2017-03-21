5 current Indian cricketers who play just one format of the game

These players have excelled in those formats.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 19:25 IST

Over the years, the demands and want for specialists have meant that players have been selected specifically based on formats. One of the more prolific examples that come to mind is that of Tymal Mills, who has strictly played only T20I cricket for England.

There are also a few Indian stars who play just the one format. Here’s a look at five such current players:

5.Murali Vijay(Tests)

Murali Vijay has been one of India’s best batsman

One of India's most batsman in the last five years. Murali Vijay may not have too much to show for himself when it comes to coloured clothing, but can surely be proud of his performances in Test cricket.

Ever since making his comeback to the Indian team in 2013, Vijay has been a constant presence at the top of the order, even as the partners at the other end of the opening wicket have varied constantly.

Hundreds in England, Australia and Bangladesh have meant that the right-hander has established himself as one of the vital cogs of the batting line-up and he will look to keep that going.

He remained in contention for a place in the World Cup squad, but could not find a mention. His last appearance for India in a coloured shirt came on the tour to Zimbabwe in 2015.