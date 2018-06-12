5 current overseas players you might not know played against Virat Kohli in the 2008 U19 World Cup

Yash Mittal ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018

Over the years we've seen a plethora of cricketers show their prominence in youth Cricket and translate them on the big stage- International Cricket.

From Yuvraj Singh in 2000s to the likes of Dhawan, Raina (2004) and Virat Kohli in 2008, each U-19 has given us a star for the future. But there has been no greater batch than that of 2008 U-19 World Cup which saw cricketers not only from India but from across the world rise to glory when fast-tracked to International cricket.

Today, in this article, we will have a look at some of the current overseas stars which you may not know played against Virat Kohli in 2008 U-19 World cup.

Here's my compliation:

#5 Dinesh Chandimal

Chandimal- The bedrock of Sri Lanka's batting

Having turned a corner by switching to wicket-keeping after his bowling action was deemed illegal in U-13 trials, and accumulating truckload of runs in school and college cricket, the current Sri Lankan Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was bestowed with a spot in Sri Lanka's U-19 team, and blazed away with successive centuries against India and England, to earn himself a spot for the 2008 World Cup.

A slew of consistent performances saw Chandimal made his Test debut against South Africa at the Boxing Day Test in 2011. However, his finest hour arrived in Galle 2015, when he inflicted an incredible counterattack on India with an astounding 162 to script a memorable win for his side. Chandimal was named Test captain following Angelo Matthews resignation from the post and has accumulated 3416 Test runs at an average of 43.79 which includes 10 hundred. Chandimal got a major fillip to his career when he scored truckloads of runs in the domestic circuit and was drafted in the national team for the 2010 World T20. Consistent performances in the T20 circuit saw him make his ODI debut the same year against Zimbabwe and announced himself to the world with a blistering maiden ton against India.