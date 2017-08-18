5 domestic fast bowlers India should try out

They are young, fast and lethal. Find who will be the face of India's next pace bowling department.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 18 Aug 2017, 21:55 IST

For his achievements in IPL, the Kerala bowler was rewarded with a spot in India A team

India's terrific success in all three formats of cricket in the last couple of years is rightly credited to the batsmen who piled up mountains of runs in all conditions. However, this success must also be credited to the pace bowlers who delivered effectively whenever called upon.

India's grand home season in which all visiting teams were routed convincingly wouldn't have been possible without the pacers who picked wickets with the new ball and kept the noose tight by extracting reverse swing. India's journey to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 became smooth thanks to the seam bowlers who bowled with venom and consistency.

The pace artillery of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah is a massive plus for the team as they all are highly skillful bowlers and also offer plenty of variety.

However, the role of pacers will become even more crucial as India is set to play several overseas Test tours in the next couple of years and the 2019 World Cup is also not too far away.

Hence, India must keep their pace artillery equipped and fresh. Seam bowlers are prone to injuries and thus it is mandatory to have replacements ready. Taking into account all these factors, it is necessary to try new pace bowlers so that the pace department is fully equipped.

We take a look at the five most promising pace bowlers who deserve a chance in India's national team.

#5 Basil Thampi

Even after claiming only 11 wickets in 12 matches and registering an economy rate of 9.49, Basil Thampi won the emerging player award in the 2017 IPL.

The pacer was way better than what his numbers suggest and he was surely one of the finds of the tenth edition of IPL. Thampi's smooth action, effective pace and ability to extract help from flat surfaces impressed everyone and hence he was hailed as the lone bright spot in Gujrat Lions' doomed IPL campaign.

For his achievements in IPL, the Kerala bowler was rewarded with a spot in India A team for the tri-series tournament which included South Africa A and Afghanistan A. Although he failed to make an impact in the tri-series (two wickets in four matches), his fearless bowling approach won him several accolades.

His figures in first-class cricket are mediocre- 18 wickets in 20 innings at a strike rate of 77.1, but what sets Thampi apart is his consistent pace and nerveless bowling. He is an effective bowler during death overs as he has control over the yorkers and is generally unfazed by pressure or match situation.

Due to his tremendous potential, he is undoubtedly a long-term prospect for India.