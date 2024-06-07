5 engineers who killed big in cricket ft. Saurabh Netravalkar

Cricket is one of the most-followed sports in the world, and the sport of bat and ball has now taken over the United States of America. On June 6 in Dallas, the USA team made history by defeating Pakistan via Super Over.

Many fans would have noticed that Indian-origin Saurabh Netravalkar bowled the crucial Super Over for the United States. The left-arm pacer kept his nerve and conceded 13 runs while defending the 19-run target to win it for USA.

Interestingly, Netravalkar also works as an engineer for Oracle and plays cricket part-time because he is passionate for the sport. In this listicle, we will look at five engineers who made it big in cricket.

#1 Saurabh Netravalkar

Starting the list with the man himself, Saurabh Netravalkar is a Principal Member of the Technical Staff at Oracle. He played for India in U-19 World Cup 2010 and then represented Mumbai in domestic cricket, but due to lack of opportunities, he shifted to the USA.

After completing his studies, Netravalkar joined Oracle as a member of the technical staff. He has worked for Oracle for eight years and also played professional cricket for the United States.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Current Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is also an engineer. He holds a Tech degree in Information Technology from Chennai's SSN College of Engineering.

In fact, Ashwin even worked as a software engineer for some time before quitting the field for a full-time career in cricket. He is currently among the world's most successful Test players.

#3 Anil Kumble

Another Indian spinner to feature on the list is Anil Kumble. Before tormenting the opposition batters with his right-arm leg-spin, Kumble completed his B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya College of Engineering in Bengaluru.

Kumble played 132 Test matches and 271 ODIs for India. Till date, he is the only Indian bowler to have taken 10 wickets in a single Test innings.

#4 Javagal Srinath

While Anil Kumble specialized in Mechanical Engineering, his state-mate Javagal Srinath had a degree in Instrumentation Technology. The former Indian pacer completed his B.E. from the Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering in Mysuru.

Srinath donned the Indian jersey in 67 Tests and 229 ODIs. His last appearance for the nation came in the 2003 ODI World Cup final against Australia in Johannesburg.

#5 Sarfaraz Ahmed

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is best-known for leading his nation to the Champions Trophy win in 2017. It was Pakistan's last ICC trophy, and they beat India in the final to clinch the title. Ahmed also led the Men in Green in the 2019 ODI World Cup, where they narrowly missed out on the semifinals.

While Ahmed is no longer a part of the national team, he regularly plays in the PSL. A lesser-known fact about Ahmed is that he holds an engineering degree from The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in Karachi. He completed the Bachelor's degree in Electronic Engineering before becoming a successful player for the Pakistan team.

