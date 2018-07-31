Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 England bowlers with the most Test Wickets against India

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
102   //    31 Jul 2018, 00:23 IST

Enter caption
Root and his men would be rearing to go against India

England are all set to take on the visiting Indian team for the five match Test series starting from 1 August. Full-fledged preparations have been going on in both the camps as this promises to be one of those series that may go down to the wire. After a good start to the tour by the Indian team, they lost a bit of a way in the 50 overs leg of the tour, and will try and come back and clinch the Test series.

England on the other hand have improved as the tour has progressed, and despite trailing behind in the three match ODI Series, came back strongly to emerge as the eventual winner. That might just be the dose of motivation which the English side required before the start of the tests. Although there will be a few changes in the England Test squad, which has a good balance of youth and experience, the psychological advantage of coming off the back of a series win will always play a role.

India have to go into the Test series believing that it can win the series. It is true that the Indian Team has a few difficult selection decisions to make, but the team which goes out there in the middle shouldn’t doubt their ability while representing the country. It goes without saying that the Virat Kohli led Indian Team will play with an intent to win and will look to dominate the Englishmen.

Traditionally, India and England encounters have been seen as a battle between England bowlers and Indian batsmen. Here are five England bowlers with most Test wickets against India.

#5 Stuart Broad (2008-Present)

Enter
Broad picked up 8/15 against Australia, his career best figures

The innocent looking boy has been one of England’s most successful bowlers. His ability to bounce the ball from the driest surfaces in the world gels really well the technical brilliance of his new ball bowling partner James Anderson. It is in this sense that Broad and Anderson complement each other really well, and have been leading the England Test attack for years now.

Broad’s most memorable performance came in the country’s biggest cricketing rivalry, the Ashes against Australia. Broad picked up 8 wickets for only 15 runs as the Aussies were bowled out for just 60 runs in the 4th Test that year.

Against India, Broad has picked up 54 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 24.48, better than his career average of 28.89. Broad is still quite a force to reckon with, and will continue to be this series. 

Saurabh Ganguly
ANALYST
Saurabh is a final year student at the Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru. A promising sports broadcaster, his insights on the game of cricket make him a known face in the realm of cricket media.
