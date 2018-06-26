5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series

A closer look at the 5 England players who are going to be the biggest threat to India.

S Samaddar ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 15:08 IST 591 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Adil Rashid

Ever since their debacle in the 2015 World Cup, England have completely overhauled their approach to limited-overs cricket and over the last three years, have become one of the most ruthless teams in world cricket.

The biggest difference from the England teams of yesteryear and the present team is the sheer riches in the batting department. The batsmen have unleashed terrifying mayhem on bowling attacks all around the world and have racked up huge scores with alarming regularity.

In the T20I series against India, they will come up against a side which has evolved over the past year and now possesses one of the most potent bowling attacks in the world. However, when playing England away from home, India would need to be at their very best if they are to win the three-match series and would need to have plans for some of the more damaging English players.

Here is a look at 5 England players against whom India would need to have specific plans if they are to walk away with the series.

#5 Adil Rashid

The wrist spinner has increasingly become a key aspect of almost all successful limited-overs bowling attacks, and in case of England, that role is performed by all-rounder Adil Rashid.

The leg-spinner has been in excellent bowling form in the recent series against Australia and will be one of the most important members of the England bowling attack in the upcoming series.

He was the joint highest wicket-taker for England in the ODI series against Australia, with a haul of 12 wickets and he would want to carry on in the same vein against India. India need to have definite plans in place to counter him and needless to say, the Indian batting line-up will be a challenge for Rashid as well.

It is going to be a fascinating battle and one that could have a huge bearing on the ultimate result in the series.