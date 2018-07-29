5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming England-India test series

The Indian cricket team has established themselves as a formidable side in the longest format of the game ever since the disastrous tour of England in 2014. The Indian test team, led by Virat Kohli has taken giant strides in the international cricket over the past 4 years, winning 10 out of 13 series they have played in this period. The team has lost only on 2 occasions out of 13, the losses coming against Australia and South Africa away from home. India’s victories have however come in not so testing conditions as 7 out of the 10 wins were at home and two of the remaining three were registered in Sri Lanka.

The test series against South Africa earlier this year in which the Virat Kohli led team lost 2-1, was a closely fought contest which showed that the team had it in them to display a fight and come out victorious in tough and testing conditions. The Indian team currently sits at the peak of the ICC test rankings and have worked really hard to be where they stand today.

The Indian batting unit has been in exceptional touch with the top six batsmen KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane all getting runs for India on a consistent basis over the past few years. All rounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have added balance to the team with their performances.

The Indian bowling lineup with the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah looks far better and has all the goods to deliver in seaming conditions. They have so far shown glimpses of what they could do with the ball in the South African tour held earlier in the year. The spinners in the form of Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep have also been in top form throughout the span of the home season. The bowling attack overall has matured a lot since their last tour to England and will be eager to turn the tides this time around.

While the test series against England will be India’s biggest test in quite some time, here are some of the biggest clashes we can look forward to in the upcoming series:

