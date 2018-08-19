5 epic India vs Pakistan encounters in the Asia Cup

Shashank Sharma

India-Pakistan matches are perennially awaited having offered years of mouth-watering clashes which often set our pulse racing. They are often regarded as epoch-making events in the history books of cricket. The Asia Cup is a tournament where neighbours battle with all their might for sub-continent supremacy and possession of the bragging rights till the subsequent tournament.

With the 2018 Asia Cup edition in the UAE promising a potential three clashes between the neighbouring nations, let us anticipate by taking a glance at 5 of the most gut-wrenching India vs Pakistan showdowns from a few previous editions.

#5 Asia Cup 2008, Group stage, Karachi

Playing in front of their home crowd, the Pakistan batsmen did not disappoint in any way and put up a stellar display led by an impressive 125* from captain Shoaib Malik before retiring hurt. He was assisted by Younis Khan, Mohammed Yousuf and Misbah-Ul-Haq, all of them scoring at a healthy strike rate and making use of the middle overs to build partnerships to guide the Pakistan innings to a respectable 299/4. The Indian pace trio of Praveen Kumar, RP Singh and Ishant Sharma shared just 1 wicket between them without being too economical either.

Malik got back onto the field during the Indian innings, but their strike bowler Umar Gul had to be walked off owing to an injury near the rib cage. Despite getting an in-form Gautam Gambhir out early, the Pakistan bowlers faced their nemesis in the form of Virender Sehwag who hit 12 boundaries and five sixes for his 119 off 95 balls.

He was in full flow that evening and hit the dangerous Shahid Afridi for two consecutive huge sixes. Straight out of a brilliant IPL season, Suresh Raina was sent in at no.3 and he too joined the party with his flurry of boundaries including a six off Rao Iftikhar over extra cover evident of his hitting prowess.

As none of the part time bowlers showed any sting, India crossed 250 within 35 overs and the despite getting Sehwag out the Pakistan bowling was tamed by Yuvraj's cameo of 48 and Captain Cool MSD as usual finished off with a six over long on as India won with 8 overs to spare. The game was one to remember as India-Pakistan fixtures in Pakistan would soon became a rarity in the international cricket calendar.

India topped Group B owing the result and hosts Pakistan did qualify for the super 4 as well.

Result: India won by 6 wickets.

Pakistan 299/4 in 50 overs, India 300/4 in 42.1 overs.

Man of the Match: Suresh Raina (84 runs off 69 balls; 4's- 10, 6's- 3)

