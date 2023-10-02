5 exciting cricketers from non-qualifying teams who would have lit up 2023 World Cup ft. Nicholas Pooran

West Indies will not be a part of the 2023 ODI World Cup since they lost to Scotland in the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifiers that were held in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka and The Netherlands made it to the main round after being the top two sides in the qualifiers.

West Indies were champions of the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979, and runners-up in 1983. This will be the 13th edition of the World Cup and the first time West Indies will not be a part of the main event. The other teams who did not make the cut include Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Here we take a look at 5 exciting cricketers from non-qualifying teams who would have lit up 2023 World Cup:

#5 Harry Tector - Ireland

Harry Tector is one of Ireland's best batter

Harry Tector's reputation as a valuable T20 player has grown significantly, making him one of the few Irish cricketers to draw interest from T20 franchise teams.

Tector's ability to thrive on the grand stage became evident when he played a crucial role, scoring 79 off 68 balls, in Ireland's historic ODI victory over South Africa in July 2021. Since then, he has consistently delivered outstanding performances, including three half-centuries during an ODI series in Jamaica, where Ireland beat West Indies to start 2022. During this remarkable run, Tector amassed seven scores of over 50 in nine ODI innings. He ended this run with two impressive centuries against New Zealand.

#4 Kyle Mayers - West Indies

Kyle Mayers would have been handy in India

One of the key players for West Indies across formats, Kyle Mayers had a decent IPL for the Lucknow Super Giants. With his medium pace and explose batting, he could have been a real handful in the World Cup.

His average after 28 matches might be 25, but he has shown his promise in spurts and with his impetus on true batting surfaces in India, he could have been a real X-factor for West Indies.

#3 Mark Adair - Ireland

Mark Adair has been Ireland's match-winner

Mark Adair is one of the most impressive all-rounders from Ireland. He has been mighty important for the side with both bat and ball and could have been a real hot prospect for the side had he been in India for the World Cup.

In 43 matches, he has picked up 55 wickets at an average of 35. In the recent series against India and England, he was superb with the ball in both Test and ODI formats.

With the bat, he is no slouch either - he has scored 371 runs in ODIs with a strike rate in excess of 118 and with an average of 18.

#2 Sikandar Raza - Zimbabwe

Sikandar Raza is Zimbabwe's rock in the middle order

By the 2015 World Cup, Sikandar Raza had become one of Zimbabwe's key player in the top order. Additionally, he possessed a valuable offspin skill set as a side interest.

Sikandar's significance came to the forefront during a particularly memorable cricketing moment for Zimbabwe. In July 2017, in a high-pressure situation, he played a pivotal role by contributing a crucial cameo in the deciding ODI against Sri Lanka. He was one of the key performers for Punjab Kings in the IPL this season.

The Indian tracks would have suited Raza perfectly and Indian fans would have got a glimpse of the prowess of this gifted player.

#1 Nicholas Pooran - West Indies

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational hitting form this year

Nicholas Pooran has been in sensational hitting form this year - especially in T20 cricket. He recently showed his ability with a century in just 51 balls during during the Caribbean Premier League final while representing the Trinbago Knight Riders. Earlier in the year, he led MI New York, to victory in the inaugural Major League Cricket tournament in the USA, where emerged as the top scorer.

Pooran has been part of the IPL for the last couple of seasons and had shown glimpses of his abilities. He could have been a real match-winner for West Indies had they qualified for the tournament.