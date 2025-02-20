5 experts who slammed Babar Azam's knock in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy opener ft. Cheteshwar Pujara 

Pakistan ace batter Babar Azam was among the runs in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand, but not in a manner that aided the team's cause. He scored 64 runs off 90 deliveries as the Men in Green fell 60 runs short of the 320-run target set by the Blackcaps.

Ad

Babar Azam, playing in his newfound role as opener in Saim Ayub's absence, failed to create the much-needed tempo in the run chase while the makeshift top order in Fakhar Zaman's absence also failed to fire. The former skipper notched an 81-ball fifty by which time the required run rate had gone beyond reach.

Fans and pundits were left fuming with the 30-year-old's lack of intent and consistent tentativeness over the course of his innings. Several attributed his approach to selfishness, while another section lambasted his outdated traditional method in the modern era.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at five experts who slammed Babar Azam's knock in the PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

The veteran wicket-keeper shed the blame for the loss on the Pakistan top-order, particularly Babar Azam, for their lack of intent. He opined that the target was not beyond reach by any means, and criticized the top-order batters for remaining in their shell.

Ad

"Rizwan, Babar Azam, I don't think they showed too much intent. 320 was chaseable on this track, 100 percent. You can definitely chase 320 if you start well. Through the middle, even though the spinners bowl well, you should have the conviction to play a few more shots, put pressure on them back, and then you take it to a stage where 85-90 runs were needed in the last 10 overs with five wickets in hand, and not 150 runs, that is too much," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

"The top three, there was nothing there. There was nobody putting pressure on Mat Henry. Yes, it was swinging a little, they bowled well, but in international cricket they do that. Bowling 140 kmph is normal. You need to find a way to put pressure back on them," he added.

#2 Cheteshwar Pujara

The veteran Indian batter highlighted the former skipper's lack of footwork and intent against the spinners. He opined that the batter should have looked to step down the track or bring out the sweep shot to unsettle the spinners in the middle overs and not allow them to pile on pressure.

Ad

“There was no intent. Babar’s footwork against the spinner was not good. He was not using his feet. He was not reaching to the ball. He was waiting for the ball to come to him. He was not committing. He was trying to flick the ball to get a single, but there was a square leg fielder," Pujara said on the 'Dressing Room' show (via The Indian Express).

Ad

"He didn’t tried to play any sweep shot or a paddle sweep. Nowadays, reverse sweep is also an option to disturb the length of a spinner. It looks like there is a mental pressure on him. You don’t need to play for your own runs. He was trying not to get out. But the dot balls added pressure on the batters, who came next," he added.

Ad

#3 Murali Kartik

The former India spinner slammed Babar Azam for prioritising his own innings instead of looking at the run chase from the team's perspective. He expressed disappointment with the player's approach, where the spinners were able to coast through their spells without any pressure.

"I can tell you as a bowler that if you are not going to put any pressure on me, happy days for me. I can roll my 10 overs, and just walk away. Even somebody as good as Mitch Santner was put under pressure by the lower order. If you are not going to put any pressure on the opposition and play for yourself, and play for your own runs, I am really sorry, I think that is very very disappointing," Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

Ad

#4 Basit Ali

The former Pakistan cricketer did not mince words, and outright called Babar Azam a selfish player, who kept his own needs ahead of the nation. He slammed the former player for not batting according to the team's need, and instead chasing milestone to satisfy his individual record.

"They are traitors! They call the Babar Azam bad. So take the name of Babar Azam. Why don't you take it there? What do you mean? You were playing for your 50, not for the nation. Babar has played 50 in 81 balls. And in total, he has played 64 in 90 balls. That's right. Who comes first Babar Azam or Pakistan?" said Basit Ali on Ary News (via SportsTak).

Ad

#5 Ahmed Shehzad

The veteran Pakistan batter noted how Babar Azam has failed time and time again when the team has needed him. He chastised the ace batter for not stepping up, and held him responsible for the team's defeat, primarily because of the excessive dot balls in the formative stages of the run chase.

“He was extremely under pressure. There is so much investment in Babar Azam. Where is he? Mulk ko unki jaroorat hai (The country needs him). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invested a lot on Babar. He was given a free hand as a captain for four and five years. You have played 52 dot balls. In the first 13 overs, Pakistan has played 60 dot balls. You lost the game there only. For the past three years, he has not performed," Ahmed Shehzad said on the 'Haarna Mana Hai' show (via Indian Express).

Pakistan have do-or-die encounters lined up against their subcontinent rivals next in the Champions Trophy 2025 group stage. They are scheduled to face India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback