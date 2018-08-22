Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Factors that turned India's fortunes in 3rd Test

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
120   //    22 Aug 2018, 16:39 IST

Enter captio
After securing a big win in 3rd Test India have the chance to win the series

India was down and out of the series when England had thrashed them in the second Test by an innings and 159 runs. After an astounding performance from the English side, they were the firm favourites to win the third Test and also the series.

The Indian team, on the other hand, had different ideas and scripted a miraculous win in the third Test. As a result of this win, the series is well and truly alive, and one would expect a very close result between the two teams.

It was complete domination by Virat Kohli and Co. and no one expected this kind of turnaround, especially after the Lords Test. Indian players showed great intent and each player provided vital contributions to the team's victory.

There were a lot of factors which changed the course of the Test match. Let us find out those factors which helped the Indian team in making a strong comeback.

#5 Solid opening partnership

Enter captio
Dhawan and KL Rahul played a crucial role in India's batting dominance

Before the Test series, all eyes were on the Indian batsmen who had struggled in the English conditions previously. Especially, for the openers, it was an uphill task to give a good start against the likes of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. 

After the second Test was concluded, there was a major concern hovering around the opening batting as all the three batsmen had failed to score many runs. Finally, the team management got the perfect opening combination after persisting with Lokesh Rahul and bringing Shikhar Dhawan in place of Murali Vijay.

The duo stitched an important opening partnership of 60 runs on Day 1 and scored the same amount of runs in the second innings. As a result of this partnership, India got a solid foundation, and it was easy for the middle order batsmen to cash into it.

The form of the openers was a big boost not only for this match but also for the upcoming Tests.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Rishabh Pant Leisure Reading
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Cricket enthusiast Love to read and write articles about cricket
England vs India, 3rd Test: What did India improve to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Third Test, 2018: 3 things that came...
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli's men can line up for the 3rd test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test Day 2: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 3rd Test: 4 events that made...
RELATED STORY
3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test...
RELATED STORY
3 changes India could make for 3rd Test 
RELATED STORY
India vs England 3rd Test: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test: Indian batting shines on Day 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us