5 most famous batsmen who got out on 199

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
891   //    05 Oct 2018, 20:28 IST

England v Sri Lanka - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Sanath Jayasuriya finds a place on this infamous list

Test Cricket is the most respected format in cricket and is also the toughest. The longer format of the game requires not just talent but also the character, grit, temperament and game-sense. It is very important to understand the situation and play accordingly.

A little concentration lapse can cause a huge damage not just to the batsman but to the entire team. It is a dream for many batsmen to play this version of the game and register at least one double-century in their career and help the team win.

The batsmen will be kicking themselves if they come close to hitting a double-century and lose out on the opportunity to have their names etched in the record books. Through the course of this article, we look at five players who have been unfortunate to get out on 199 in Test cricket thereby missing out on a golden opportunity to score a double-ton.

#5 KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
KL Rahul played a scintillating knock and silenced the critics

KL Rahul is currently struggling in red-ball cricket and his inconsistency is bothering the team management and he is running out of time. However, Rahul has played some good knocks in the past and helped India post huge totals.

England were in India for a 5-match Test series in 2016. The visitors already lost the series after four Tests and the fifth Test was just a dead rubber. KL Rahul did not have a great series and had an insatiable hunger for runs in the final Test.

The visitors won the toss and made a big total of 477, courtesy a Moeen Ali century. When India came out to bat, Rahul came up big and went on to score 199, accompanied by 16 fours and 3 sixes. He built valuable partnerships with Parthiv Patel and Karun Nair. However, his sad dismissal came when he lobbed a catch to Buttler at cover point off Rashid's bowling.

In particular, this match will be remembered for Karun Nair's triple-century which was full of character and temperament. India won the game by an innings and 75 runs.

