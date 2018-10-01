Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 famous cricketers who scored a century on their ODI debut

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.46K   //    01 Oct 2018, 22:08 IST

KL
KL Rahul did not waste the opportunity and went on to score a century on debut

Cricket is a game where one good innings can have a huge impact on the career and guarantee a player more chances to cement his position in the team forever. Similarly, a string of poor performances can do a lot of damage and it is tough to give a comeback in this very competitive sport.

The game of cricket has seen batsmen who have grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made it count. They have played some crucial innings that helped the team's cause and took them over the line. In this article, we look at five famous cricketers who scored a century on their one-day cricket debut.

#5 Imam-ul-Haq

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Imam-Ul-Haq's century helped Pakistan chase down the total

Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in a five-match ODI series in UAE. After winning the first two matches quite comfortably, the Pakistani team were looking to win the third ODI and clinch the series.

In the third ODI, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. Hasan Ali ripped through the batting lineup and picked up five wickets. Thanks to his brilliant bowling, Sri Lanka only managed to score 208 in 48.2 overs.

When Pakistan came out to chase it down, Imam-Ul-Haq played a terrific knock and scored his maiden century on the debut. He scored 100 off 125 balls. This calm and composed knock included five fours and two sixes. Pakistan won the game and clinched the series. Imam-ul-Haq was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Martin Guptill KL Rahul
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
7 famous batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI
RELATED STORY
5 Batsmen with highest ODI average
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who have scored most T20I runs without hitting...
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have the most number of sixes in ODIs 
RELATED STORY
Greatest ODI XI featuring only captains
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: A statistical analysis
RELATED STORY
Rohit Sharma at 7000 vs top 5 run-scorers in ODI history:...
RELATED STORY
3 instances of two Indians scoring 100s in the same ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who scored most runs in a single bilateral ODI...
RELATED STORY
5 Times India and Pakistan faced each other in the finals...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
| 06:00 AM
PAKA 278/10
AUS 494/4 (170.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia lead Pakistan A by 216 runs with 6 wickets remaining
PAKA VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Yesterday
TAS 290/8 (50.0 ov)
WAU 292/5 (40.3 ov)
Western Australia win by 5 wickets
TAS VS WAU live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
ZIM 117/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 119/5 (26.1 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
ZIM VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 03 Oct, 11:00 AM
South Africa
Zimbabwe
RSA VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us