5 famous cricketers who scored a century on their ODI debut

KL Rahul did not waste the opportunity and went on to score a century on debut

Cricket is a game where one good innings can have a huge impact on the career and guarantee a player more chances to cement his position in the team forever. Similarly, a string of poor performances can do a lot of damage and it is tough to give a comeback in this very competitive sport.

The game of cricket has seen batsmen who have grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made it count. They have played some crucial innings that helped the team's cause and took them over the line. In this article, we look at five famous cricketers who scored a century on their one-day cricket debut.

#5 Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-Ul-Haq's century helped Pakistan chase down the total

Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in a five-match ODI series in UAE. After winning the first two matches quite comfortably, the Pakistani team were looking to win the third ODI and clinch the series.

In the third ODI, Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. Hasan Ali ripped through the batting lineup and picked up five wickets. Thanks to his brilliant bowling, Sri Lanka only managed to score 208 in 48.2 overs.

When Pakistan came out to chase it down, Imam-Ul-Haq played a terrific knock and scored his maiden century on the debut. He scored 100 off 125 balls. This calm and composed knock included five fours and two sixes. Pakistan won the game and clinched the series. Imam-ul-Haq was rightly adjudged the Man of the Match.

