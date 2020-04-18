5 famous hit-wicket dismissals in cricket history

A look at 5 of the most memorable hit-wicket dismissals in recorded cricket history.

Two of the said players have endured this mode of dismissal more than once.

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

​ AB de Villiers getting out hit-wicket against Shaun Tait.



In cricket, getting dismissed hit-wicket tops the list of one of the most embarrassing ways for a batsman to get out. It may or may not occur due to the bowler's skill as seen on several occasions.

According to Law 35 of the Laws of Cricket established by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), hit-wicket can be described as:

The striker is out "hit wicket" if, after the bowler has entered his delivery stride and while the ball is in play, his wicket is put down by his bat or his person. The striker may do this whilst preparing to receive or receiving delivery or in setting off for his first run after playing the delivery.

Watching the batsman unknowingly dismantle timber is a gift no bowler likes to refuse. On that note, let us take a look at the five most famous hit-wicket dismissals in cricket history. Note: The list is in no particular order.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar versus Australia (2008)

Sachin Tendulkar was out hit-wicket against Brett Lee in the CB series.

In the 2008 tri-series opener, involving Australia, Sri Lanka, and India, Sachin Tendulkar became the third Indian to be out hit-wicket in ODIs.

The incident happened in the seventh over of the Indian innings. A fast delivery from Brett Lee pushed Tendulkar on the back-foot. While trying to nudge the delivery towards the on-side, Tendulkar unknowingly made contact with the stumps with his feet. While mid-way down the pitch, the jubilant Aussie chants made Tendulkar realise his mistake.

In the process, Tendulkar joined the likes of Nayan Mongia and Anil Kumble as the only other Indians to get dismissed hit-wicket in ODIs.

Mongia was out against Pakistan off the bowling of Wasim Akram in Sharjah in 1995 while Kumble, off the bowling of Andre Adams, was dismissed hit wicket against New Zealand in Wellington in 2003.

Advertisement

#2 Virat Kohli versus England (2016)

Virat Kohli' became the first Indian captain in 67 years to be out hit wicket in Tests.

Indian captain Virat Kohli was another famous entity to fall prey to this weird mode of dismissal. On the penultimate day of the first Test in Rajkot against England in 2016, Kohli looked set for another big score before a freak incident brought about his downfall.

In the 120th over of the Indian first innings, Kohli, on 40, slapped a short Adil Rashid delivery towards the short mid-wicket region. But in doing so, the batsman went so deep into his increase that he touched the foot of the stumps, and dislodged the bails.

This made Kohli the first Indian since VVS Laxman in 2002, and the 22nd overall, to be dismissed hit-wicket in Tests.

It marked the second time Kohli was dismissed in this fashion. In 2011, while playing a Graeme Swann delivery, the Delhi player had displaced the bails, and was given out after scoring a remarkable innings of 107 runs.

#3 Inzamam-ul-Haq versus England (2006)

Inzamam-ul-Haq nearly took out Chris Read along with the stumps, off Monty Panesar's bowling.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has been the architect of several dismissals through run-outs during the course of his career. However, a funny and embarrassing dismissal was still waiting to be enacted on the field by the former Pakistan captain- getting out hit-wicket.

In the third Test in Leeds against England in 2006, the Pakistan skipper tried to sweep spinner Monty Panesar. But in trying to do so, he got himself into an awkward position. Inzamam-ul-Haq tried to get his balance right by attempting to get up but fell on the stumps, nearly taking wicket-keeper Chris Read along-with him to the ground.

The batsman was batting at an individual score of 26 off 52 deliveries when the said incident took place.

#4 AB de Villiers versus Australia (2009)

AB de Villiers suffered a painful blow against Shaun Tait.

South Africa's AB de Villiers endured one of the most painful hit-wicket dismissals during his career.

In the first T20I against Australia at the MCG in 2009, the former South African captain succumbed to a nasty and quick short-ball from Shaun Tait. Having just arrived at the crease, De Villiers had faced only three balls when the fourth one, and first from Tait, became his last for the innings.

With South Africa in a spot of bother at one for one in the first over, De Villiers came to the crease and faced Tait on the third ball of the second over. The South African attempted a pull-shot off a pacey Tait delivery, bowled at 155.4kmph, but failed to make contact between bat and ball. Soon he was seen crouching in pain, and fell to the ground after hitting the stumps with his bat.

#5 Sunil Ambris versus New Zealand (2017)

Sunil Ambris was out hit-wicket twice on his debut, against Neil Wagner and Trent Boult respectively.

Sunil Ambris became the first player to be dismissed hit-wicket for a golden duck (out first ball) on debut. The incident happened against New Zealand in Wellington in the first Test of West Indies' 2017 series. Neil Wagner was the bowler on that occasion

In the process, Ambris became the sixth player in Test history to be out hit-wicket for a golden duck.

However, the West Indies player continued his unique introduction to Test cricket in the second innings when he became the 6th player in recorded Test history to score a six as his first scoring shot.

In the second Test in Hamilton, Ambris was again out hit-wicket to another left-armer, Trent Boult.

On both the occasions he was dismissed hit-wicket, the middle order batsman seemed to have been beaten for pace.