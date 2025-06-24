5 famous Indian bowlers who finished with fewer Test wickets than Dilip Doshi ft. Irfan Pathan

Former Indian left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi passed away at the age of 77 on Monday, June 23. Doshi represented the country in 33 Tests and 15 ODIs between 1975 and 1983 and scalped a combined 136 wickets.

Talking specifically about his Test record, Doshi secured 114 dismissals at an average of 30.71, with six five-wicket hauls. His best match figures of 8/103 came against Australia at Mumbai in November 1979, guiding his side to a dominating victory.

Ahead of the final day of the opening Test between India and England at Headingley on June 24, both teams paid tribute to Dilip Doshi.

On that note, let's take a look at the famous Indian bowlers, who failed to pick more wickets than

#1 Ashish Nehra - 44 wickets

Ashish Nehra made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in February 1999. However, his next appearance came in 2001, and he soon became a regular in the XI. Although he was a constant presence in 2002, frequent injury concerns forced him to miss many games in the subsequent year.

Nehra's last red-ball appearance in April 2004 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. He bagged 44 wickets in 17 games at a dismal average of 42.40, with best match figures of 6/117 coming against Zimbabwe in 2001.

#2 Ajit Agarkar - 58 wickets

The current chairman of the BCCI Men's selection committee, Ajit Agarkar made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Harare in October 1998. Agarkar was a crucial member of the Indian side at least until 2003, but was dropped soon after due to disappointing performances.

Agarkar kept making comebacks before playing his final red-ball game in January 2006 against Pakistan in Lahore. He picked up 58 wickets in 26 games, with best match figures of 8/160 coming against Australia at Adelaide in 2003.

#3 Venkatesh Prasad - 96 wickets

Venkatesh Prasad's debut Test appearance came against England at Birmingham in June 1996, where he picked up six wickets. Later that year, he registered his best match figures of 10/153 against South Africa at Durban.

Prasad remained a prominent member of the Indian Test side until his last game against Sri Lanka in August 2001. He finished with 96 wickets in 33 games at an average of 35, with seven five-wicket hauls.

#4 Irfan Pathan - 100 wickets

Irfan Pathan burst onto the international circuit at the age of 19 in a Test fixture against Australia at Adelaide in December 2003. With his all-round abilities, he soon became a permanent member of the side. His best match figures of 12/126 came against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2005.

Pathan's famous hat-trick came against Pakistan at Karachi in 2006. However, his wicket-taking ability dried up, and he kept getting dropped, resulting in him playing his last Test against South Africa in April 2008.

Irfan Pathan scalped 100 wickets in 29 games at an average of 32.26, with seven five-wicket hauls.

#5 Pragyan Ojha - 113 wickets

Pragyan Ojha made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Kanpur in November 2009, and bagged four dismissals. Ojha became a key member of the Indian team, especially on Indian soil, where he impressed with his consistent breakthroughs.

Notably, the tweaker bagged 20 wickets to help India win 2-0 in a three-match series against West Indies in 2011.

Interestingly, Pragyan Ojha's final Test coincided with Sachin Tendulkar's retirement game at Mumbai in November 2013. In the same game, he registered his career-best match figures of 10/89, helping India secure a dominating win.

Ojha took a total of 113 wickets in 24 appearances at an average of 30.26, with seven five-wicket hauls.

