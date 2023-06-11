5 fastest fifties on ODI debut

Making one's debut in any format of cricket is bound to be a nervous and exciting moment in the career of any cricketer.

Players coming from U-19 level or domestic cricket have to up their game a bit to achieve success at the international level. The team management generally give two or three opportunities to new players in the team. Fans would have seen many players fail on ODI debut but end up achieve success in later matches.

However, it is not that every player fails on their ODI debut. Some players show no nerves at all and play fearless cricket. Quite a few batters have managed to touch the 50-run mark on ODI debut, and here's a list of the top five fastest fifties on ODI debut by male cricketers.

#5 Luke Wright - 38 balls

Former England all-rounder Luke Wright made his ODI debut against India at The Oval in 2007. He was known for his big-hitting skills, and the England player blasted a 38-ball 50 on his debut. He hit 7 fours and a six, helping England score 316/6 in 50 overs.

Wright lost his wicket by a run-out soon after completing his half-century. He holds the record for the fastest fifty by a debutant against India in ODIs.

#4 John Morris - 35 balls

John Morris is the second England player to feature on this list. He scored a 35-ball half-century while playing against New Zealand on his ODI debut, in the 2nd match of the 1990 Benson and Hedges World Series.

Morris came out to bat at number four in a run-chase of 200 from 40 overs at the Adelaide Oval. He remained not out on 63 runs off 45 balls, but England ended up losing by seven runs.

#3 Ishan Kishan - 33 balls

Ishan Kishan made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka two years ago. The left-handed batter showed no nerves whatsoever as he raced to his maiden ODI half-century off just 33 deliveries.

Kishan's 42-ball 59 helped the Indian team chase a 263-run target in just 36.4 overs at the R. Premadasa Stadium. His knock consisted of 8 fours and 2 sixes.

#1&2 Krunal Pandya & Alick Athanaze - 26 balls each

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya and West Indies' new player Alick Athanaze jointly hold the first position on this all-time list. Pandya bagged the first position in March 2021 after smashing a 26-ball half-century on debut against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Pandya received company at the top spot on June 9 when West Indies' debutant Alick Athanaze smacked a 26-ball half-ton against UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Opening the innings for West Indies on debut, Alick raced to 65 runs off 45 balls. He hit 9 fours and 3 sixes.

UAE tried to bounce back by taking some quick defense while defending a 185-run target. However, West Indies won the match by four wickets in the end.

