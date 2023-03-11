5 fastest Indians to 4000 Test runs at home

India has produced some of the greatest Test batters of all time. One hallmark of their batting legacies has been the fact that they have a highly impressive record on home soil.

While cricket fans and experts highly rate runs away from home, scoring big runs at home is just as important if the team wants to keep winning consistently.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli brought up 4000 Test runs at home in the ongoing fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad.

On that note, we look at the five quickest Indian batters to have reached this milestone.

#1 Virender Sehwag

ICC @ICC



In 2008, the Indian opener clattered 319 from just 304 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test Virender Sehwag's birthday hasn't brought back too many happy memories for Dale SteynIn 2008, the Indian opener clattered 319 from just 304 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test Virender Sehwag's birthday hasn't brought back too many happy memories for Dale Steyn 😅 In 2008, the Indian opener clattered 319 from just 304 balls against South Africa in the Chennai Test 💥 https://t.co/yQl0cgb98y

Opening batter Virender Sehwag was the quickest to 400 runs - doing it in just 71 innings. He scored 74 off just 73 balls against New Zealand in Nagpur in 2010, setting the tone for a large total for team India. They won the Test by an innings and 198 runs.

Sehwag finished his career with 4,656 runs in 89 innings at an average of 54.13 and a strike rate of 83.42 in home Tests, with 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name. Two of his most iconic knocks in home Tests were: 319 runs off 304 balls against South Africa at Chepauk in 2008 and 293 runs off 254 balls against Sri Lanka at Brabourne in 2009.

#2 Virat Kohli

Pari @BluntIndianGal Best average among legends in Test cricket at home - Virat Kohli Best average among legends in Test cricket at home - Virat Kohli https://t.co/TMr0z7HFsV

Virat Kohli became the latest addition to the list during the ongoing Test match against Australia in Ahmedabad. He brought up the milestone in his 50th home Test, taking him 77 innings to reach the coveted record. The 34-year-old is batting on 59* at the end of Day 3 and would hope to make the most of it.

Kohli has the highest average among Indian batters (59.04) with at least 2500 runs at home. He has scored 13 centuries (including six double tons) and 13 half-centuries. He has been a key figure in the team's dominance in home Tests since 2013. Two of his best Test knocks were 235 vs England in 2016 and 254* vs South Africa in 2019.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan 🏼 An



On the 4th day of a difficult Chepauk track, Sachin Tendulkar stood tall with a ‘खडूस’ 136 against the likes of Wasim, Waqar and Saqlain to keep India in the hunt.



#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @sachin_rt @ICC #OnThisDay in 1999🏼 An #INDvPAK epicOn the 4th day of a difficult Chepauk track, Sachin Tendulkar stood tall with a ‘खडूस’ 136 against the likes of Wasim, Waqar and Saqlain to keep India in the hunt. #OnThisDay in 1999 👉🏼 An #INDvPAK epic 👏On the 4th day of a difficult Chepauk track, Sachin Tendulkar stood tall with a ‘खडूस’ 136 against the likes of Wasim, Waqar and Saqlain to keep India in the hunt.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @sachin_rt @ICC https://t.co/8eNTPwq1GT

Arguably the greatest batter of all time in the sport's history, Sachin Tendulkar brought up his 4000th run in home Tests in his 78th innings - against the West Indies in 2002. He scored 36 runs in the first innings of the match and followed it up with 176 in the next, ensuring a draw.

Tendulkar remains the highest run-getter in home Tests for India - 7216 runs at an average of 52.67 with 22 tons and 32 fifties. His two most memorable performances on home soil came against Pakistan - 136 in Chepauk in 1999 and England - 103* in Chepauk 2008.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar

Rob Moody @robelinda2 OLD GOLD- India royalty edition!



On this day in 1983....the great Sunil Gavaskar against West Indies broke Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 test tons, to reach a world record 30th test ton, during his incredible 236* in Madras. OLD GOLD- India royalty edition!On this day in 1983....the great Sunil Gavaskar against West Indies broke Sir Donald Bradman's record of 29 test tons, to reach a world record 30th test ton, during his incredible 236* in Madras. https://t.co/kueQflNtdG

Sunil Gavaskar is one of the greatest openers of all time in Test cricket. The great man brought up the milestone in his 87th Test innings on home soil against the West Indies in Chepauk in 1983. Batting at No.4, he scored a terrific 236* against a world-class pace attack.

Gavaskar scored 5,067 runs in 108 innings at an average of 50.16 with 16 centuries and 23 half-centuries to his name. It was a highly appreciable record given he had to face some of the greatest bowlers of all time. He has another double hundred against the West Indies at the Wankhede in 1978.

#5 Rahul Dravid

'The Wall' of Indian cricket is famously remembered for his Test batting abilities to date. The current coach of the national team also makes it to the esteemed list. He brought up the milestone in 88 innings. In 2008 he scored his 4,000th run against South Africa, the same Test where Sehwag scored a triple hundred. Dravid compiled a very fine 111 off 291 deliveries against a bowling attack comprising Dale Steyn, Makhaya Ntini and Morne Morkel.

Dravid amassed 5,598 runs in 120 innings at an average of 51.35 with 15 centuries and 27 half-centuries in his Test career. His most memorable performance remains the 180 against Australia in Kolkata in 2001, where his partnership with VVS Laxman allowed India to win the match despite a follow-on.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes