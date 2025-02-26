5 fastest players to complete 4 hundreds in ICC Men's ODI events ft. Rachin Ravindra

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra scored a hundred on his Champions Trophy debut against Bangladesh on Monday, February 24, in Rawalpindi. As the Black Caps chased 237 for a win to seal their semifinal spot, Ravindra played a key knock after they lost a few early wickets. He scored 112 runs off just 105 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 106.67.

Rachin Ravindra also became the first player to score a century on his ODI World Cup as well as Champions Trophy debut. He scored a hundred on his World Cup debut in 2023 against England in Ahmedabad, India.

The left-hander also surpassed Kane Williamson to score the most centuries (four) for New Zealand in ICC events. On that note, let us look at the five fastest men to reach four centuries in ICC ODI events.

5 fastest players to complete 4 hundreds in ICC Men's ODI events

Former India cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar took 18 innings to reach four centuries in ICC ODI events. His first appearance came in the 1992 World Cup where he played seven innings but scored no century. In the 1996 World Cup, Sachin scored two centuries from seven innings.

He then scored a hundred in the 1999 World Cup and another one in the 2003 World Cup.

#4 Saeed Anwar

Former Pakistan batter and great Saeed Anwar is fourth on this list. He is also the highest scorer for Pakistan in ICC ODI events. He played in the 1996 World Cup but did not score a single century. Anwar scored two hundreds in the 1999 World Cup in 10 innings.

He then scored two hundreds from two innings in the 2000 Champions Trophy. Therefore, the Pakistani great took 17 innings to get to four hundreds in ICC ODI events, one lesser than Sachin Tendulkar.

#3 Sourav Ganguly/Herschelle Gibbs

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly played two matches in the 1998 Champions Trophy. However, his first ICC hundred came in the 1999 World Cup, where he played seven innings. He then scored two centuries from four innings in the 2000 Champions Trophy. His fourth ICC hundred came in the 15th innings during the 2002 Champions Trophy.

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs is tied with Ganguly. Gibbs scored one hundred from nine innings in the 1999 World Cup, followed by two hundreds from three innings in the 2002 Champions Trophy. His fourth hundred came in his 15th ICC innings during the 2003 World Cup.

#2 Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra became the second-fastest player to reach four hundreds in ICC ODI events. He displayed brilliant form in the 2023 World Cup, his first ICC tournament, scoring three hundreds in 10 innings.

In the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy, he has played just one innings and scored a hundred. Therefore, Rachin Ravindra has taken only 11 innings to reach four hundreds in ICC ODI events.

Former India batter Shikhar Dhawan is the fastest batter to reach four hundreds in ICC ODI events. He was a key performer for India in ICC events, scoring consistently on the big stage.

Dhawan played his first ICC event during the 2013 Champions Trophy, scoring two hundreds in five innings. He then scored two hundreds in the 2015 World Cup, with his second hundred coming in the fifth innings of the tournament. Therefore, he took only 10 innings to reach the mark.

