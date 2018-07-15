5 fastest players to 10000 ODI runs

Sujith Mohan
15 Jul 2018

10000 career runs in One Day Internationals is not an easy feat for any cricketer. It takes consistency, fitness, perseverance, years of hard work, and excellent skills to get there. Only a handful of cricketers have achieved it in ODIs and the list has some legendary names on it.

Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardene, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly, Brian Lara, Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Rahul Dravid have acheived it until yesterday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian captain, becomes the 12th player to join the elite list on Saturday when he scored 37 against England in the second ODI at Lord's. Virat Kohli is only 292 runs short of the 10000 milestone and will soon get there. He is all set to become the fastest player to 10000 runs when he eventually gets there.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the five fastest players to 10000 ODI runs.

#5 MS Dhoni, 273 innings

Dhoni beats Lara to become the fifth fastest to 10000 ODI runs

MS Dhoni joined the list less than 24 hours ago. He reached 10000 One Day International runs in 320 games (273 innings) and became the fifth fastest cricketer to do so.

The Former Indian captain has become only the second wicketkeeper-batsman to achieve the landmark in ODI history. He is only the fourth Indian batsman to get there.

The 37-year-old is the only cricketer on the list to score 10000 runs at an average of more than 50. An average of 51.30 in this format makes him one of the greatest ODI cricketers of all-time.

Dhoni has also led India to Twenty20 World Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup wins in 2007 and 2011 respectively. Dhoni has struck 10 hundreds and 67 fifties in his ODI career at a good strike rate of 88.27.