5 forgotten records in international cricket

Bimarsh Adhikari FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 411 // 09 Oct 2018, 16:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Some international records are peculiar, yet, over the years, have left the memory of cricketing fans

Cricket is a game of numbers and records. In the course of the beautiful game, several records are created and broken by cricketers. While many of those records are remembered by the cricket fans, there are some which are forgotten by a majority of them.

Everyone remembers Don Bradman's batting average of 99.94 in Test cricket; however, only a few remember Bapu Nadkarni's record of 21 successive maiden overs in Test cricket.

There are some unique records that are forgotten with time, while some records that do not put their holder in the best light.

Here are the five international cricket records that are remembered by very few fans:

#5 Batsman bowled most often in Test cricket

Unexpectedly, it is former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid who holds this peculiar record

Surprisingly, the record of being bowled most times in Test cricket is held by former Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid. Although Dravid is hailed as the 'Wall' of Indian cricket, statistics show that he has been dismissed bowled for the most number of times in international cricket.

Dravid, in his 286 Test innings, was bowled out 55 times in his international career – 19.23% of his overall dismissals have been 'bowled out'.

Second in the list comes Sachin Tendulkar, who lacks behind his former teammate by just one dismissal. Allan Border (53) and Jacques Kallis (46) come third and fourth on the list.

To check out the full list, click here.

#4 Most golden ducks in one-day international cricket

Lasith Malinga edges former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi by just one golden duck in ODI cricket

Most would think that former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi would hold this record. However, he loses out to Sri Lankan pacer, Lasith Malinga by just one golden duck in ODI cricket.

Malinga has 13 golden ducks to his name in the 50-over format, while Afridi has 12. However, Afridi beats Malinga by a fair margin if all the ducks in ODI cricket are brought into the picture.

In terms of golden ducks, Malinga and Afridi are followed by Muttiah Muralitharan (11), Javagal Srinath (11) and Moin Khan (11) in the list.

Check out the complete list here.

1 / 4 NEXT