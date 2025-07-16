5 frontline Indian batters who have a lower batting average than Ravindra Jadeja in Tests in England ft. Virat Kohli

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is having a wonderful time with the bat in the ongoing Test series in England. In six innings, the left-handed batter has scored 327 runs at an average of 109 (three not outs). He is currently fifth on the list of leading run-getters in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Jadeja registered scores of 11 & 25* in the opening Test of the series at Headingley in Leeds. Since then, he has scored four half-centuries in a row. The 36-year-old contributed scores of 89 & 69* in Team India's record 336-run triumph in Birmingham. In the Lord's Test that the visitors lost by 22 runs, the southpaw played valiant knocks of 72 & 61*.

Looking at his overall Test record in England, Jadeja has played 15 matches (29 innings) so far and has scored 969 runs at an average of 38.76, with the aid of one hundred and seven half-centuries. In this feature, we take a look at some prominent Indian batters who have a lower batting average than Jadeja in Tests in England. (List features players who have scored a minimum of 500 runs.)

#1 Virat Kohli

Yes, you read it right. Virat Kohli has a lower average than Jadeja in Test matches played in England. Kohli played 17 Test matches in England between 2014 and 2023, scoring 1,096 runs at an average of 33.21, with the aid of two hundreds and five half-centuries.

Kohli struggled during his maiden tour of England in 2014, scoring only 134 runs in five Tests at an average of 13.40, with a best of 39. Leading the team in 2018, he had a stupendous tour with the willow, scoring 593 runs in five matches at an average of 59.30, with the aid of two hundreds and three half-centuries. Kohli scored a couple of fifties in 2021 as well, but was well past his prime by then.

#2 MS Dhoni

Former India captain MS Dhoni also has a lower batting average than Jadeja in Test matches played in England. Dhoni featured in 12 Tests in England between 2007 and 2014. In 23 innings, he scored 778 runs at an average of 37.04, with the aid of eight half-centuries.

Dhoni scored 209 runs in three Tests at an average of 52.25 during his maiden tour of England in 2007. The keeper-batter scored two half-centuries, with a best of 92. In 2011, Dhoni scored 220 runs in four Tests at average of 31.42, with two fifties. During his last Test tour of England in 2014, he totaled 349 runs in five Tests, averaging 34.90, with four half-centuries.

#3 VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman is another prominent Indian name who has a lower average than Jadeja in Test matches in England. Laxman played 11 Test matches in England between 2002 and 2011. In 19 innings, he scored 586 runs at an average of 34.47, with the aid of five half-centuries and a best of 74.

Laxman scored 199 runs in four Tests during the 2002 tour of England, averaging 39.80, with the aid of one fifty. In 2007, he played seven Tests and scored 205 runs at an average of 51.25, hitting two half-centuries. The former India batter managed 182 runs in four Tests in 2011, averaging 22.75, with two half-centuries.

#4 Cheteshwar Pujara

Discarded Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has played 16 Test matches in England. In 32 innings, he has scored 870 runs at an average of 29, with the aid of one hundred and five half-centuries.

Pujara scored 222 runs in five Tests during the 2014 tour at an average of 22.20. He only managed only half-century during the entire tour. In 2018, he notched up his only Test ton in England, scoring an unbeaten 132 in Southampton. The No. 3 batter also scored 91 in Leeds and 61 at The Oval during the 2021 tour.

#5 Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane also has a lower average than Jadeja in Test matches in England. In 16 Tests (31 innings), he has scored 864 runs at an average of 28.80, with the aid of one hundred and six half-centuries. Rahane's only century in England came at Lord's during the 2014 tour when he scored 103 off 254 balls.

The right-handed batter also registered scores of 89 & 46 in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval. Rahane scored 257 runs in five Tests in 2018 and 173 runs in five Tests in 2021.

