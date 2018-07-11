5 funniest personalities of World Cricket

Note - No disrespect is intended to any cricketer.

Cricket is a funny game they say. Cricket has so many things to offer. Exuberance, entertainment, shock, disappointment and... fun. Everyone loves a good dose of laughter. For all the laughter in this sport, we owe it to these hilarious superstars.

The absolute cringe face of Ishant Sharma.

The piece of photo you see above is of Indian speedster Ishant Sharma who has been in the Indian side for well above a decade. In the home series vs Australia in 2017, he came up with this epic facial expression. The Aussie captain Steven Smith was on strike and this was Ishant's reply for his mocking.

In serious games, a few will act the goat to amuse teammates. But some others just love having the audience rolling in aisles. Be it on-field or off-field, they will make your day anytime. From crazy tweets to hilarious celebrations and commentary, this list addresses them all. Get ready to have a good laugh for next few minutes.

5. Virender Sehwag

The king of Twitter is here!

You would barely find any audacious batsman like him. Who in the world tries to hit a six and gets out on 195? When asked, he said that he didn't want to take singles or doubles to achieve the landmark score. There's even more. He used to sing songs everytime he batted at the crease. According to Tendulkar, he didn't listen to anyone while batting. Whenever Sachin advised him to defend, he would hit back with boundaries.

His funny side was pretty much dormant throughout his cricketing career. He was mostly a ruthless, aggressive hitter of the cricket ball. Once he retired, the world got to know who Sehwag was. He took twitter as his weaponry and started showcasing his sense of humor. He hasn't looked back ever since. Here are some crazy tweets by this superstar.

After 31stMarch too,5 banks assigned to accept 500/1000.

Banks of Ganga,Yamuna,Saraswati,Narmada,Godavari.#ModifiedForward#DeMonetisation — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 13, 2016

Today is a day to play

Gilli Danda as a tribute to the incredible @gilly381 .

Happy Birthday Adam Gilchrist. pic.twitter.com/bY85OTuHQl — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2016

Happy Birthday @SDhawan25 .

May you do Bhoomi Poojan in dressing room and Naagin Dance on pitch for atleast 2 hours every time while batting pic.twitter.com/E3UoUTVrkR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 5, 2016

Congrats,but this is not fair Bolt Ji,you should be in F1 race without a Car & I think u will still win with ur feet https://t.co/72oX3sBwKi — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2016

Whoever wishes you with HBD HBD HBD on your birthday, just note their names and on their anniversary wish them HA HA HA#ViruKaGyaan — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 17, 2016