4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India

Several legendary cricketers played their final Test match against India

Test Cricket is, undoubtedly, the most challenging format of the game. From testing the skill to sapping the energy in trying conditions, this format of the game requires formidable levels of mental and physical toughness to excel at the top level. Over the years, there have been many such batsmen who have stood the test of time to emerge as all-time batting greats in the sport's longest format.

These batsmen, thanks to their remarkable batting abilities, have had famed careers that spanned over many glorious years. As is the case with any legendary sportsman, the last games in these illustrious careers were played amid much hype and fan frenzy. The fact that these gentlemen would no longer be seen in their nation's colours moved many fans to tears, thereby marking emotional goodbyes.

The fifth and final Test between England and India will witness one such legend bid adieu to our favourite sport. England's Alastair Cook, who is hailed as one of the finest batsmen of the country, will take the field one last time for his country against the same opposition that he made his debut back in 2006.

On this occasion, we take a look back at 4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test match against India.

#4 Steve Waugh

Steve Waugh is regarded as one of Australia's all-time greats

Renowned for his brilliant captaincy and exemplary batsmanship, Australia's Steve Waugh would go down as one of the finest middle-order batsmen to have played the game.

Bankable, gritty and a possessor of sound technique, Waugh was one of his team's most prolific run-scorers during the 90s and early 2000s. With 10,927 runs, he is also one among the 12 players to have surpassed the 10,000 run mark in Test Cricket.

Playing 168 Tests for Australia, the 53-year-old, along with Ricky Ponting, is his country's most capped cricketer. Steve Waugh made his final Test appearance in the famous match between India and Australia played at Sydney from 2-6 January 2004. The New South Welshman scored 40 and 80 in the 1st and 2nd innings of the Test match respectively before departing to a rousing farewell by the SCG.

