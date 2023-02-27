5 great Indian fast-bowlers whose careers were ruined by injuries 

The Indian team has had a rich history when it comes to producing gifted bowlers. While the majority of them have been spinners, the pacers have also had their say. Being a pacer, especially in the demanding red-ball cricket, is among the toughest tasks in India.

They only have a short time or spell to prove their worth or to create an impact before the spinners take over. Even in overseas conditions, their life does not get any easier. Since the conditions work in their favor, they often have to bowl long spells and push their limits on multiple occasions.

In the day and age of workload management and the overwhelming presence of three formats and franchise cricket, injuries are a constant theme. While every bowler has an inevitable and lifelong battle with injuries, some blows never tend to vanish completely and hamper their career as a whole.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #MumbaiIndians #CricketTwitter According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah could miss the upcoming IPL 2023 and the WTC Final in June According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah could miss the upcoming IPL 2023 and the WTC Final in June ❌🇮🇳 #India #TeamIndia #MumbaiIndians #CricketTwitter https://t.co/6x5Hjwafl2

Jasprit Bumrah is one such name who is struggling to shake off his injury woes. A world-class bowler, the right-arm pacer has got all it takes to succeed across the three formats but is held back by his body. Bowling relentlessly has taken a toll on him and he has not played for the last seven months, and his return is not even on the cards.

Should injuries get the better of Bumrah, wherein he has to either sacrifice a format or cut short his career by several years, he will join the ranks of several bowlers who have had injuries dictate their careers.

Let's take a look at five Indian pacers whose careers were ruined due to injuries.

1. Ashish Nehra

The left-arm seamer came to the Indian side at the age of 20. He was a vital part of the Sourav Ganguly-John Wright set up in the early 2000s but was constantly riddled with injuries.

During an interview, Nehra mentioned that he has had 12 surgeries over the course of his career to treat his recurring injuries. He mustered a late comeback, following a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2014, and made it to the T20 World Cup 2016 squad as well.

He proceeded to retire after appearing in 17 Tests, 120 ODIs and 27 T20Is. While his career spanned 18 years, his appearances were ridiculously cut short due to injuries.

2. Irfan Pathan

Touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, especially from the all-rounder's perspective, a department where India had struggled for a significant while, Irfan Pathan made a brilliant start to his career. He served as an ideal new-ball bowler with his ability to swing the ball and was also capable of batting anywhere in the order.

BCCI @BCCI

Here's reliving his famous hat-trick against Pakistan. This one's from the archives Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan Here's reliving his famous hat-trick against Pakistan. This one's from the archives #TeamIndia Happy Birthday @IrfanPathan 🎂😎Here's reliving his famous hat-trick against Pakistan. This one's from the archives #TeamIndia https://t.co/CG3sV47aDU

His pace and ability to swing drastically decreased as injuries piled up. From an assured place in the playing XI, he fizzled out to a member on the bench and off the scheme of things altogether.

The all-rounder himself admits that injuries and workload dragged him down considerably. He ended his career after appearing in 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is.

3. Varun Aaron

The right-arm pacer was India's fastest bowler at one point in time. Aaron was touted as India's reply to other nations producing speedsters on a regular basis. He was placed for big things with his ability to hit the 150 kmph mark consistently, with a maximum speed of 153.4 kmph.

However, a series of stress fractures derailed his career. During the timeframe, several other pacers made their mark and secured their places in the squad, making Aaron's comeback downright complicated. He has made a handful of appearances in the IPL and plays on the domestic circuit as well, but he is devoid of the old venom he once had.

Aaron ended up only making nine Tests and nine ODI appearances in national colors. His last international fixture came against South Africa in 2015.

4. Munaf Patel

The World Cup-winning pacer was a prodigal talent and made quite a name for himself before even making his first-class debut. His international career only spanned five years, from his debut in 2006 to 2011.

Munaf Patel played in the IPL and domestic circuit, before retiring from all forms of cricket in 2018. He has appeared in 13 Tests and 70 ODIs and his last appearance came during the tour of England in 2011.

Recurring injuries prevented him from getting onto the next level and by the time he attained his fitness back, he was too far down the pecking order.

5. Zaheer Khan

The left-arm pacer is among the greatest pacers produced by India and had quite a lasting career. Despite all the glory, injuries troubled him for a huge portion of his career.

Zaheer Khan came is as a raw talent with a credible pace as well. But, he had to cut down on his pace due to injuries, but still managed to make an impact as the spearhead of the bowling unit.

In an interview with PTI he said:

“You don’t have any control over injuries and it’s something you take in stride and that’s what I have done all through my career. I always have been saying… you can only control the controllables and if you are injured you can’t do anything about it and have to move on. The fact I have been making comebacks and responding to injuries (rehabilitation) well is something which I am really proud of."

Who are some of the other Indian pacers whose careers were ruined due to injuries? Let us know what you think.

