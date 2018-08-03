5 greatest ODI Innings of Sachin Tendulkar

The Greatest Of All Time

Many cricketers have come and gone, but only a few have managed to create a lasting impact among the fans. Any discussion about cricket is incomplete without the mention of Sachin Tendulkar. In his 23-year long career, Sachin played alongside some of the best talents of the Indian team.

He played with the likes of Vinod Kambli, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Single-handedly leading the side to victory on countless occasions, Tendulkar undoubtedly ranks amongst the most exceptional batsmen to have graced the 22-yard pitch.

Fans in India not only love and adore Sachin, but see him as an idol and a youth icon. He was an emotion and phenomenon for thousands in the stadium, and millions watching at home. Late Aussie journalist Peter Roebuck shared his experience of witnessing the craze for the "Master Blaster."

On a train from Shimla to Delhi, there was a halt in one of the stations. The train stopped by for few minutes as usual. Sachin was nearing century, batting on 98. The passengers, railway officials, everyone on the train waited for Sachin to complete the century. This Genius can stop time in India!

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most prominent ODI innings played by Sachin Tendulkar.

#5 140* vs Kenya at Bristol, 1999

Lighting up the World Cup.

This knock will forever be etched in the memories of the fans. He played the innings on the backdrop of loss of his father. His mother wanted him to go back and represent the nation. His father too would have wanted the same.

He returned back and paid his tributes in the form of a scintillating innings of 140 runs vs Kenya in the very next match. His dedication and passion for the game and country was on display in the match.

Beaten in the first game at the hands of South Africa and Jacques Kallis, India needed to win against Zimbabwe to keep themselves alive in the tournament. But two losses in two matches had India hanging on the cliff. The team required to win all the remaining three matches to advance further.

Put to bat first against Kenya, Tendulkar came in to bat at the third position to a roaring welcome from the crowd. He started his innings on a watchful note. Once he had settled in, the Kenyan bowlers were treated with utter disdain. He remained unbeaten on 140 off 101 balls.

On completion of his century, he removed his helmet and turned his gaze skywards, dedicating the knock to his father. At that point of time, a billion people had moist eyes in India.

Tendulkar recounted years after the incident.

That was the most difficult stage of my life. At that moment my mom said that even my father would have wanted me to go back and play, because if I sit back at home then it would possibly be the worst thing. ‘You have to go and play for your country, because that is the most important thing.

India won the match by 94 runs, and Tendulkar was adjudged as the player of the match.

