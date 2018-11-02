5 greatest Indian Test batsmen of all time

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10

Sunil Gavaskar

India has produced a plethora of great batsmen in Test cricket. From the great Polly Umrigar and the incomparable Sunil Gavaskar to the god-like Sachin Tendulkar and the relentless Virat Kohli, Indian batsmen have regularly enthralled the cricketing world with their dazzling strokeplay.

But who have been the greatest of them all? Here is a list of the 5 greatest Test batsmen produced by India.

5. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

If this list was written even 3 years back, Virat Kohli would not have figured in it. But his record in the last three years almost ranges on the verge of absurdity.

Kohli has scored an astonishing 3,337 runs since 2016, with 13 hundreds in this period. What's more, he has converted six of those into double hundreds. His average in the last three years has been an astounding 70.21.

Kohli is the only batsman in the history of Test cricket to record four consecutive double hundreds in four consecutive Test matches. He is currently India’s seventh highest run-getter and is not even 30 years old.

With at least another 7-8 years of cricket left in him, Kohli is certain to rewrite several records in the future and maybe even climb higher up this list.

