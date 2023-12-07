5 greats who are turning back the clock in Legends League Cricket 2023 ft. Chris Gayle

The Legends League Cricket 2023 has reached its business end. Urbanrisers Hyderabad have already reached the final, which will be played on December 9 in Surat. They will face the winner of Qualifier 2, which will be contested between the India Capitals and Manipal Tigers today (December 7).

The Legends League Cricket tournament was started last year, and it features retired players only. The format played is T20, and the tournament has two variations: Masters and Franchise.

The franchise tournament featured four privately owned teams in its inaugural edition in 2022, which was won by the India Capitals. Two new teams were introduced in the 2023 edition, namely the Southern Super Stars and Urbanrisers Hyderabad, the latter of which have reached the final.

A lot of world-class cricketers who played in the last couple of decades, ply their trade in the Legends League Cricket, which makes it an exciting watch for their fans.

On that note, here are five great players who are turning back the clock in Legends League Cricket 2023:

#1 Chris Gayle

Expand Tweet

Chris Gayle is arguably the best T20 player of all time, having scored the most runs (14562) in the format. The Universe Boss also holds the record for most centuries (22) and most sixes (1056) in the shortest format of the game.

The Jamaican scored 203 runs in four matches in the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2023. His highest score (84 off 55 balls) came in the Eliminator, which his side, the Gujarat Giants, lost. His average of 50.75 and strike rate of 153.78 are commendable.

#2 Dwayne Smith

Expand Tweet

Another T20 great from the West Indies, Dwayne Smith, perhaps doesn't get the same amount of recognition that some of his national teammates of the last 15 years do. The 40-year-old enjoyed a fruitful career at the international level as well as in franchise cricket.

Smith is the top scorer in Legends League Cricket 2023, with 213 runs in five matches. The right-handed batter scored 120 off just 53 balls in Qualifer 1 to help Urbanrisers Hyderabad post a total of 253/6 in 20 overs, which sent them into the final.

#3 Gautam Gambhir

Expand Tweet

Gautam Gambhir is one of the finest white-ball openers produced by India. He formed an iconic pair with fellow Delhi batter Virender Sehwag at the top of the order. Gambhir will always be remembered for his match-winning knocks in the 2007 T20 World Cup final as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup final.

The India Capitals skipper has been inconsistent in Legends League Cricket 2023, with two 50+ scores and two single-digit scores in his five outings. However, he scored a classy half-century in the Eliminator, which kept his side's silverware aspirations alive.

#4 Harbhajan Singh

Expand Tweet

Harbhajan Singh is the only bowler featured on this list. The off-spinner performed exceedingly well in all three formats for India, be it Test cricket, ODIs, or T20Is. He was also a more than handy batter in the lower middle-order.

Harbhajan has picked up five wickets in four matches in the Legends League Cricket 2023. His economy rate of 4.60 is the most impressive part of his bowling. He has also bowled a maiden over in the tournament. The spin-bowling legend will be in action in the Qualifier 2 for Manipal Tigers.

#5 Kevin Pietersen

Expand Tweet

Kevin Pietersen is representing the India Capitals in Legends League Cricket 2023. Pietersen is highly regarded as one of England's best batters of all time. An aggresive middle-order batter, the 43-year-old was also a part-time spinner.

Pieterson has scored 113 runs in four innings at an average of 37.66 and a strike rate of 166.17. Like Gambhir and Harbhajan, he will also be playing later today. If Pieterson helps his side reach the final, he will fancy his chances against Urbanrisers Hyderabad, against whom he scored 77 earlier in the tournament.