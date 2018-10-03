Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Heartwarming gestures by sportsmen on the cricket field

Abhishek Bajiya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    03 Oct 2018, 17:42 IST

 

Cricket is a fiercely competitive game in which every athlete steps on the field to win it. However, there are some deeds of sportsmanship which justifies the tag of gentlemen's game.

On several occasions, cricketers proved why the spirit of the game is beyond everything, even winning the match. Such actions full of grit and gratitude manage to steal millions of hearts and, leave behind an everlasting memory. So let's have a look at some of the most heartwarming gestures by cricketers on the cricket field.

#5 Dhoni calls back Bell

India was 1-0 down in the series and needed to win the second Test in Nottingham to bounce back against the hosts. The incident took place just before the tea break, Ian Bell who was batting on 137* and looked to take the game away from team India, fell prey to some confusion and got out.

Morgan hit the ball to deep square leg and a magnificent piece of fielding from Praveen Kumar prevented the boundary. Everyone along with Kumar thought the ball had touched the fence.

Bell and Morgan walked away thinking the ball was dead and MSD dislodged the bails, and the umpires went upstairs to look if Kumar had restricted the boundary. Replay showed it was good work by Kumar and Bell was declared out.

Bell was shocked and expressed his resentment over the decision; the crowd started booing the Indian team. Indian skipper Dhoni on a request by Andrew Strauss took back the appeal and re-called Ian Bell to bat. The booing had changed to chants and cheering; captain cool left an excellent example of sportsmanship to the English crowd.





Abhishek Bajiya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
cricket fanatic
