5 highest career strike rates in ODI history

Nick Kwant // 03 Jul 2018, 14:20 IST

As T20 Cricket continues to develop, so does the way we look at a player’s statistics. Importance on the number of hundreds and fifties scored has been replaced by strike rate and batting average. These days, even in ODI cricket, a player who averages 30 at a strike rate of 110 with no hundreds is considered more valuable than a player with 5 hundreds but averages 25 at a strike rate of 70. Throughout this article, I will name and analyse the players with the 5 highest career ODI strike rates. The minimum matches played is 50, and the minimum batting average to qualify for this list is 30 runs per innings.

#5 James Faulkner (Australia)

Over a significant period, James Faulkner was Mr. Fix-it for Australian limited overs cricket teams. Faulkner’s biggest strength was being able to play low-risk cricket shots while still being able to score at a rapid rate. In fact, Faulkner boasts the 5th highest ODI strike rate in history out of those that meet the qualification standards for this article. In a career that included ODI cricket from 2013 through to 2017, Faulkner played 69 ODI matches for Australia. He scored 1032 runs at a very respectable average of 34.40 runs per innings. His overall career strike rate is 104.24 runs per hundred balls. What makes this strike rate impressive is the numerous times Faulkner was required to play a rebuilding role for Australia. Despite needing to do this he has been able to maintain a strike rate that is ahead of players such as AB de Villiers and Adam Gilchrist in International One Day cricket.