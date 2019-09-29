5 highest individual scores registered by Indian cricketers on Test debut

Shikhar Dhawan

It is often said that the first impression always makes a big mark in Test cricket, as it takes sheer grit, motivation and passion to land a spot in the Test side, and it is fair to say that the glorious opportunity is presented to just a few in number.

Given the expectations from the longest format of the game, a debutant often becomes the focal point of discussion simply because opportunities are aplenty to cement their place in the side and the last time an Indian scored a hundred on debut was in 2018 when Prithvi Shaw rose to fame by scoring a sensational century against the West Indies.

Scoring a whole lot of runs on Test debut is undoubtedly a tough task since it demands a lot of patience and assurance in the middle. To perform at the highest level and make an impact with a big score on debut is certainly a fine achievement.

On that note, here are 5 highest individual scores registered by Indian cricketers on Test debut.

#5 Sourav Ganguly- 131 vs England at Lord's, 1996

Sourav Ganguly

In 1996, Sourav Ganguly, who would go on to become one of India's best ever batsmen made his debut for India in Test cricket. Expectations were high and a lot of hopes were pinned on Ganguly before that game as India were taking on hosts England at Lord's.

Ganguly started on a positive note as he scored a scintillating knock of 131 at the home of cricket which stamped his authority as one to look out for the future.

Coincidentally, the same match also marked the debut of yet another Indian stalwart, Rahul Dravid. He too essayed an impressive knock, but was unlucky to have missed out on a 100 as he was dismissed for 95 by Chris Lewis.

#4 Prithvi Shaw - 134 vs West Indies at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, 2018

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw earned a contract with the senior side on the back of a string of impressive performances for the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and Mumbai in the Ranji trophy, besides his top performances from the Indian U-19 side.

Handed a spot at the top of the order in his debut Test against West Indies, Shaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he scored 134 on debut, and decorated his shots with finesse and composure that attracted applause from pundits and fans alike. His remarkable efforts with the bat earned him the Man of the Match award as India defeated the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs.

