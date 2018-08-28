Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Highest Individual Test Scores for India outside Asia

Aniket Dass
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.02K   //    28 Aug 2018, 12:42 IST

In the early 1980s, BBC used to air a comedy sitcom titled "No Place Like Home". There really isn't, is there? Especially, in a sport like Cricket where conditions have a huge impact on the style of play and also the result. No wonder then that of the 41 Test double hundreds scored by Indians, 31 have come within the comforts of the subcontinent. Only 10 have come outside of Asia.

Here, we take a look at the 5 Highest Individual scores by Indians outside their home continent.

#5 Rahul Dravid 217 v England, The Oval, 2002

Rahul Dravid of India
No Indian has breached the 200-mark in England since Dravid

India had been having a fabulous summer in England in 2002. They had famously beaten England in the Natwest Tri-Series Final at Lord's; after having lost the first Test, and drawn the second, they had registered a historic win by an innings under cloudy skies at Leeds to level the series.

In the fourth and final Test of the series, however, they were put under immense pressure by a massive 195 by the English captain Michael Vaughn, which took England to a total of 515. At 18-1, with Sehwag back in the hut, out walked Rahul Dravid- the man of the match in that win at Leeds.

Dravid picked up from where he left at Leeds, driving and cutting the Englishmen and in the process putting up 5 consecutive partnerships of 50 or more with Bangar, Tendulkar, Laxman, Ganguly, and Agarkar. By the time they had all fallen India had 465/6 on the board, and Rahul Dravid was 212 not out!

India eventually finished only 7 runs short of England's tally, and the match and the series ended in a draw, with rain washing away the final day's play.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid
Aniket Dass
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket crazy number nerd who has a funky fixation for alliteration and who'd love to work in association with the Gentleman's Game.
6 highest individual ODI scores against India
RELATED STORY
India's 5 biggest Test wins outside Asia
RELATED STORY
5 highest Indian partnerships in an overseas Test...
RELATED STORY
5 Last Century Opening Partnerships outside Asia for India
RELATED STORY
List of highest individual scores in T20Is 
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Test partnerships by Indians in South Africa
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Highest individual scores in T20Is with just a...
RELATED STORY
India's 5 highest run scorers of all time in Test Cricket
RELATED STORY
Top five highest scores by India in Tests vs Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman: 5 best Test knocks against Australia
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us