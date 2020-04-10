5 highest match aggregates in ODIs

Some of the most famous matches in ODI history find a mention in this list.

The 800-run barrier across 2 innings combined has been breached as many as 3 times.

Makhaya Ntini and Herschelle Gibbs

The second oldest format of the game, ODI cricket has had quite a fascinating journey over the years. Changes in white-ball cricket are something the ICC has been continuously experimenting with, and along with that the players and in-game strategies have evolved too.

At the beginning of the century, many experts considered ODI cricket to be a dying format. But with the advent of T20 cricket, the ODI format was blessed with a new freshness. The game became faster, and scores went through the roof.

It wasn't long ago that a target of 250 runs was considered good enough. But a T20-inspired aggressive mindset, coupled with improved technology and bigger bats, have helped teams scale new heights in terms of run-scoring; now, even 300 is an eminently gettable total.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five match aggregates in ODI cricket - most of which have come in the last couple of decades:

#1 South Africa vs Australia, 872 runs (Johannesburg 2006)

Makhaya Ntini and Herschelle Gibbs celebrating

The fifth and final ODI between South Africa and Australia at The Wanderers is widely considered one of the greatest matches of all time. Not only did it see the 400 run-mark being broken for the first time in the limited-overs game, it also saw the highest chase in ODI history.

Ricky Ponting won a crucial toss and decided to bat, on what looked like a flat batting deck. His decision was proved right by openers Adam Gilchrist and Simon Katich, as they added 97 runs for the first wicket.

From there, the captain himself took over. His placement and timing took the home team by surprise, as he creamed his way past the bowlers with disdain. Ponting scored a magnificent 164, and helped Australia reach 434 in their allotted 50 overs - then the highest ODI total by far.

The South Africans arrived in the second innings as distinct underdogs, with many believing the task was beyond them. And when they lost Boeta Dippenaar early in the chase, the hosts were straight-away put on the backfoot.

But Herschelle Gibbs overshadowed Ponting's 164 with a brilliant 175, as he set up an unbelievable and unprecedented chase. The calm heads of Johan van der Wath and Mark Boucher at the end helped South Africa complete a world record chase of 434.

#2 India vs Sri Lanka, 825 runs (Rajkot 2009)

The Indian team in celebration

Three years after the historic Johannesburg ODI, India and Sri Lanka were locked in a last-over thriller that saw 825 runs being scored in a single day.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at Rajkot proved to be a true-blue run-fest. After Kumar Sangakkara put MS Dhoni's men into bat first, the Indian openers took the Sri Lankan bowlers to the cleaners.

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar added 153 runs to give India a blistering start. Although the latter got out after scoring a half-century, Sehwag went on to score a magnificent 146.

Dhoni and the rest of the batsmen then added some quick runs to guide India past the 400-run mark for the first time in their ODI history.

Chasing a target of 415, Sri Lanka's opening pair of Upul Tharanga and Tillakaratne Dilshan added 188 by the 24th over. Sangakkara continued Sri Lanka's onslaught and scored a blistering 90 off just 43 balls.

But India made late inroads into the batting order to bring themselves back in the game. Pacer Ashish Nehra then defended 11 runs in the last over to restrict Sri Lanka to 411 and pull off what looked like an impossible victory at one stage.

#3 West Indies vs England, 807 runs (Grenada 2019)

Chris Gayle's brilliant knock went in vain

The 4th ODI between West Indies and England at St George's is remembered for numerous reasons. Several individual and team landmarks were set and broken on a day that saw 807 runs scored in less than 100 overs.

The English batsmen started the proceedings on an attacking note, as the openers put on 100 runs in quick time. Jos Buttler and captain Eoin Morgan carried on the good work with a mammoth 200-run fourth-wicket stand to propel England's score to 418 in 50 overs.

England hit 24 sixes in the innings, the most by any team in ODI cricket.

However, England's joy soon turned to misery as Chris Gayle welcomed them with a flurry of boundaries. In a knock of 162 runs off 97 balls, Gayle crossed the personal landmark of 10,000 ODI runs, joining the legendary Brian Lara as the only Caribbean batsmen to achieve the feat.

However, West Indies faltered at the end to lose the match by 29 runs.

#4 England vs New Zealand, 763 runs (The Oval 2015)

A disappointed England side

The second ODI at The Oval saw New Zealand defeat England by 13 runs (D/L method) in a high-scoring encounter.

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson's brilliant partnership in the middle-order ensured the Kiwis put up a 350 plus-run total for the hosts to chase. Chasing 399 for victory, England were boosted by the performance of captain Eoin Morgan, who blasted 88 off just 47 deliveries.

But rain soon intervened, and England were set a revised target of 379 in 46 overs. A late onslaught by Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett reignited the team's chances of victory; Plunkett plundered 44 off 30 while Rashid hit 34 off 26 deliveries.

However, the calm heads of the Kiwi fielders coupled with some tight bowling helped New Zealand keep the scoring rate well below what was required. They eventually ran out winners by 13 runs.

#5 India vs England, 747 runs (Cuttack 2017)

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni were the heroes in India’s win

A vintage MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh partnership helped India recover from some early jitters as the team went on to amass a handsome 381 in 50 overs. The two batsmen added 256 runs for the fourth wicket, with each of them getting to their individual centuries.

The duo complemented each other at every stage of the game, laying a solid foundation for the team to build on. Dhoni ended up with 134 while Yuvraj went on to reach the magical 150-run mark.

In reply, opposition captain Eoin Morgan scored a fiery 102 off just 81 balls. That coupled with Moeen Ali's late heroics nearly pulled off an unlikely victory for England; the duo added 93 runs for the sixth wicket.

But despite their efforts, England fell short of the target by 15 runs in a game that saw 747 runs being scored.