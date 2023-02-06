5 highest opening partnerships in Test cricket

Many fans consider Test cricket to be the purest format of the game. A Test match lasts for a maximum of five days, where both teams get two innings to bat. To win a Test, a team generally needs to take 20 wickets of the opposition side and score more runs than them.

Taking wickets is of utmost importance in Test cricket. Unlike ODIs and T20Is, there is no limit on the number of overs a team can bat in Test cricket, which is why the bowling team needs to focus on scalping wickets.

The first-wicket partnership has a lot of significance in Test matches. If a team loses its first wicket early, the bowling team gets a slight upper hand in the match. On the other hand, if a team has a big partnership for the first wicket, they gain some much-needed momentum at the start of the game.

In Test cricket's rich history, fans have witnessed some great opening partnerships. West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul recently set a new record for the highest opening partnership for West Indies. They stitched up a 336-run partnership in the ongoing Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

However, their partnership does not rank in the top five highest opening partnerships of all time. Here's a list of the five biggest opening stands in Test cricket.

#5 Bill Lawry and Bob Simpson - 382 vs. WI, 1965

Former Australian openers Bob Simpson and Bill Lawry hold the fifth place on the all-time list. Playing against West Indies in a Test at Bridgetown from May 5 to 11, 1965, captain Simpson and his opening partner Lawry had a partnership of 382 runs.

Both batters recorded a double ton in the first innings. Lawry scored 210 runs, while Simpson scored 201 runs. Australia posted a mammoth 650/6 on the board before Simpson declared the innings. The match ended in a draw.

#4 Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis - 387 vs. WI, 1972

New Zealand's Glenn Turner and Terry Jarvis built a 387-run partnership for the first wicket in a match against West Indies in 1972. The match was held from April 6 to 11, with Georgetown playing host to the match.

Turner top-scored for the Kiwis with a 259-run knock. His opening partner scored 182 runs before David Holford picked up his wicket. New Zealand scored 543/3 in the first innings, and the match ended in a stalemate.

#3 Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid - 410 vs. PAK, 2006

Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid own the record for the highest opening partnership by an Indian pair in away Test matches. Playing against Pakistan in 2006, Sehwag and Dravid added 410 runs for the first wicket during the Lahore Test.

Pakistan scored 679/7 in the first innings before declaring. In reply, Dravid's 128 and Sehwag's 254 guided India to 410/0. Both captains shook hands after Naved-ul-Hasan broke the partnership by dismissing Sehwag.

#2 Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy - 413 vs. NZ, 1956

Former Indian openers Pankaj Roy and Vinoo Mankad hold the world record for the highest opening partnership by a team on home soil in Test cricket history.

Playing against New Zealand in Chennai from January 6 to 11, 1956, Roy and Mankad had a 413-run opening stand. Mankad top-scored with a 231-run knock, while Roy scored 173 runs. India won that Test by an innings and 109 runs.

#1 Highest opening partnership in Test cricket: Neil McKenzie and Graeme Smith - 415 vs. BAN, 2008

Former South African openers Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie own the world record for the highest opening partnership in Test cricket history. Smith and McKenzie tormented the Bangladeshi bowlers with a 415-run partnership in Chattogram during their tour in 2008.

Both batters recorded a double century. Smith aggregated 232 runs, while McKenzie scored 226. Their partnership guided South Africa to 583/7 in the first innings. The Proteas won that Test by an innings and 205 runs.

