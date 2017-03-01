5 highest scores by a batsman in ODI run chases

Martin Guptill entered this list courtesy of his unbeaten 180 against South Africa in the fourth ODI.

Quinton de Kock has made a mockery of many targets with his explosive batting



Scoring a century in a run chase isn't easy. The pressure of a target is always on the back of a batsman's mind whenever he is scoring and that is why runs scored in the second innings is always valued higher, especially if the target is steep.

Virat Kohli, who has established himself as one of the greatest chasers in the history of ODIs has made it an art form and unsurprisingly features on this list. As does another Indian stalwart in MS Dhoni.

The latest to join the list of 5 highest scores in an ODI run chase is Martin Guptill, who got there courtesy of his unbeaten 180 against South Africa in the fourth ODI, which helped his side level the series.

Here are the 5 highest scores by a batsman in ODI run chases:

#5 Quinton de Kock - 178 vs Australia, Centurion, 2016

There can be little doubt that Quinton de Kock is one of the finest openers in limited-overs cricket at the moment. Australia got first-hand experience of that in the first ODI of what would turn out to be a 5-0 whitewash at the hands of the Proteas.

Chasing 295 for victory, the Proteas needed to get off to a good start and Quinton de Kock gave them just that as he added 145 for the opening wicket along with Rilee Rossouw in just 17.1 overs. The wicketkeeper simply carved the Australian bowling to all corners of Centurion as he registered his career-best ODI score.

He was eventually dismissed for an 113-ball 178 which included 16 fours and 11 sixes. He fell just short of the target but the Proteas got there with 13.4 overs and six wickets to spare. Although he would have been disappointed to miss out on breaking Gary Kirsten's national record of highest ODI score which still stands to this day.