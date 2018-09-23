Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 highest scoring opening pairs in ODIs

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.96K   //    23 Sep 2018, 14:45 IST

Nasser Hussain of England ...
The veteran duo made their way to this prestigious list

Cricket is a game that is heavily dependent on partnerships. If you are trying to resurrect the innings after losing early wickets, you need really good partnerships to get you back to a safe situation. If you are batting first, you need partnerships to post huge total on the board and make it tough for the opposition to chase.

One thing is constant for the batting team and that is, a batting team always need partnerships whether they are batting first or chasing. Knowing the way to build key-partnerships is a very important quality for any player who is trying to become an all-time great.

The sport of cricket has seen some terrific opening pairs who always led the team with some crucial opening runs. We look at five of the highest scoring opening pairs in one-day internationals.

#5 Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist

Australia v Pakistan
The lefthand-righthand duo posed some serious problems

Mark Waugh and Adam Gilchrist do not need any introduction as they come from the golden era of Australian cricket and thrashed even the best of the bowlers. They are one of the most fearsome opener pairs of all-time

The left-right combination made it difficult for the opposition captain to set the field and they ended up accumulating a lot of runs together. They shared eight hundred-run partnership in the one-day internationals.

They amassed 3660 runs at an average of 39.35, after opening the innings together for 93 times and the duo entertained the crowd every time they stepped their foot on the ground.

