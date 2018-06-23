5 highest scoring T20I matches in recent times

The top two matches on the list differ by only 1 run.

KL Rahul top scored the highest scoring T20I match

Twenty20 is the shortest format of the gentleman's game to be played at the international level. In 2005, the first ever T20 International match took place between Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland and the inaugural world cup called the ICC World Twenty20 was hosted by South Africa in 2007.

When it comes to T20 cricket, batsmen like Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, AB de Villiers, Shahid Afridi have made life tough for the bowlers.

In recent years, the run-fest has been quite a frequent affair in the shortest format as the game has started to favor the batsmen more. With the boundaries getting smaller, pitches getting flatter all around the world, bats getting heavier than ever, free-hit advantage & the field restrictions made the life hell for the bowlers. Due to all these factors, it doesn't come as a surprise that the fans have got to witness run-fests after run-fests in recent times.

That being said, here is the list of highest scoring T20I matches in recent times or since 2016.

#5 Afghanistan vs Ireland (438 runs)

It was the highest-scoring game between associate nations in T20 cricket

The two associate nations met on 12th March 2017 when Afghanistan hosted Ireland at their Indian home ground of Greater Noida. After getting a solid start backed by Mohammad Shahzad's 72 (43), Afghanistan was on a roll before Ireland bounced back to put them down to 121/5 in the 13th over.

But the Irish didn't realize what was on the menu that day as Mohammad Nabi arrived. Batting at number 7, Nabi took the charge from the word go, smashing a massive 89 (30) that included 6 fours & 9 gigantic sixes. Afghanistan put a giant 233 on the board with 8 wickets down.

In reply, Ireland showed a spirited fight, where early fireworks by their opening pair in Stirling & Thompson flew them to a 100 in only the 8th over. Having lost three wickets by the time, they couldn't hold on & kept on losing regular wickets, finally bundling up for 205 in the last over of their innings.

They showed spark and scrap to get past 200, but in the end, they had conceded just too many on the first place.

Result: Afghanistan beat Ireland by 28 runs