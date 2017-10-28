5 hypothetical scenarios if Donald Trump became BCCI President

After envisaging what he would do as FIFA president, we take it further with this.

Donald Trump is a very controversial figure

And I am at it again. It is indeed true that once you begin doing something, you just can’t stop before it finishes you. In my case, I committed a major sin a few weeks ago when I wrote a slideshow talking about five things that would have happened had Donald Trump become the president of FIFA.

That day, I swore to myself that I would never make people contemplate something like that again. However, once you start something, you just keep doing it until it consumes you.

So, just like how I repeatedly break my promise to never disappoint the ones that love me and place their trust on me, I have decided to shatter my vow and do a piece hypothesizing what could possibly happen if the POTUS becomes the head of the most powerful organisation in cricket.

#5 Objectifying women cricket

Tighter kits would be the trend under Trump

Same thing, different slider. With Donald Trump on board, you could always count on him to do something to put the women under his jurisdiction in a spot of bother and cause them some embarrassment. And there are obviously reasons to make this claim.

This is a man that claimed that women would let you “grab ‘em by the p***y” if you are a “celebrity” – so this just about tells you what he thinks of women.

Other than that, he formerly owned the Miss Universe pageant and there were reports of him actually humiliating the girls that he didn’t deem beautiful enough. That’s not all. There is a video of him where he actually brags about hiring a girl for a job in his company, despite her not being qualified, just because she was pretty.

It is safe to say that this is a man who loves objectifying women and he would do the same in cricket by asking the players to wear revealing outfits. And since BCCI has the most power among all the boards, it would be made mandatory for all the women's teams to wear such outfits.