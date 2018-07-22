5 important lessons to learn from Australia’s Sandpaper Gate

The #sandpapergate controversy involving 3 star-studded Australian cricketers has delivered a big blow to the game of cricket. The Gentleman’s Game of Cricket can be very unforgiving when it comes to incidents that are unsportsmanlike. After Trevor Chappell’s underarm bowling incident in 1981, to deny the Kiwis a win on the last ball of the match, the Sandpaper Gate is the only episode which brought so much disgrace to Cricket Australia and to the game of cricket. Trevor Chappell, who lived with his demons for more than 37 years is now at peace as he believes the Sandpaper Gate will remain fresh in the minds of people and put little cover to his most disgraceful cricketing moment of 1981.

After a lot of backlash from fans and losing a few sponsors, Cricket Australia was left with no choice but impose bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their alleged involvement in the ball tampering episode (with a sandpaper) on the third day of the 3rd test between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.

If are not aware of the ‘Sandpaper Gate Controversy,’ this article will shed some light that led to the nemesis of Cricket Australia and ‘5 Important Life Lessons’ that every aspiring young leader should learn.

#Lesson 1: As a Leader, Keep your Work Ethic in Place

During the course of the 3rd Test match between Australia and South Africa, David Warner, the then vice-captain of the side hatched a plan to tamper the cricket ball with a sandpaper.

He chose a newbie Test batsman Cameron Bancroft for the task and also kept his captain Steve Smith in the loop. When Bancroft was caught in the camera, he tried to hide the sandpaper inside his trousers, but the fear on his face narrated the whole story. When questioned, Bancroft readily admitted of using a sandpaper to tamper the condition of the ball.

When Bancroft confessed the involvement of the leadership team, all hell broke loose. Steve Smith was expected to lead by example, but as a captain of the side, he failed to keep the work ethic in place. First, he gave a nod to Warner to execute his evil plans, second; a junior teammate like Bancroft who is barely nine Tests old was chosen as a scapegoat to essay the plan and last but not the least, Smith made a serious error in judgment thinking if caught in the act, the ever invincible Australian side can easily away with it. Ball tampering is just considered as a Level 2 offence in the ICC's dictionary – any player can easily get away by paying a lion share of the match fee along with a one-match ban.

