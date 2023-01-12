5 impressive stats from Prithvi Shaw's 379 in the Ranji Trophy

Ever since his school days, Prithvi Shaw has been earmarked to be a special talent. The right-handed Mumbai batter made his international debut in 2018, scoring a hundred against the West Indies.

However, he has been out of the reckoning with the national team for the past couple of years. He has not played a single Test since India were bowled out for 36 at the Adelaide Oval in 2020.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Prithvi Shaw (in PTI) said "I have been judged by people who hardly know me, I just ignore them, that is the best policy". Prithvi Shaw (in PTI) said "I have been judged by people who hardly know me, I just ignore them, that is the best policy".

Shaw made headlines yet again, scoring a triple hundred against Assam in the ongoing season of the Ranji Trophy. Let's take a look at five mpressive stats during the course of this knock.

#1 Second highest individual score in Ranji Trophy

Over the course of his 383-ball stay at the crease, Shaw scored the second-highest individual score in the Ranji Trophy. Maharashtra's Bhausaheb Nimbalkar still holds the record for the highest - 443* vs Kathiawar, making him the only batter to score above 400 runs in an inning in the history of the tournament.

#2 Highest individual score for Mumbai

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar 🏼 🏼 🏼 Thrilled that my record of 377 was beaten by a batter I adore! Well done Prithvi! Thrilled that my record of 377 was beaten by a batter I adore! Well done Prithvi! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

The right-handed swashbuckling opener broke Sanjay Manjrekar's highest score of 377 in the 1990/91 Ranji Trophy season. He also became the eighth Mumbai batter to score a triple hundred. Shaw is now the Indian opener with the highest first-class score as well.

#3 First Indian to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double-hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy, and a century at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Prithvi Shaw is the third Indian after Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma to have scored a first-class triple hundred, a List-A double hundred and a T20 hundred. However, he is the only Indian batter to have achieved all the feats at a domestic level.

The 23-year-old achieved a unique double, scoring a T20 hundred and a first-class triple ton in the ongoing season against the same opponent (Assam). Chris Gayle is the only player to have achieved the aforementioned feat at the international level.

#4 Scored at almost run-a-ball

It is never an easy task to score at the pace of a 50-over game in first-class cricket, considering the demands of the format are completely different. Shaw played his naturally attacking game throughout the knock - striking at nearly 99 runs per 100 deliveries. He hit 49 fours and four sixes, crossing boundaries on more than 50 occasions in a single first-class inning.

#5 400 partnership with Ajinkya Rahane

The opener also had a partnership with captain Ajinkya Rahane. Mumbai were 197/2 when Rahane walked out to bat. Shaw had already brought up his hundred by then and was going all guns blazing against the opposition attack. They stitched together a partnership of 401 runs in 85.2 overs. Rahane himself also scored a magnificent 191 off just 302 balls.

Both batters were dismissed by the young Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Riyan Parag. Over the course of this knock, Shaw's first-class average again crossed 50. It had taken a dip in the last couple of seasons where he failed to make the most of his starts.

