India vs West Indies: 5 records that can be broken in India vs West Indies Test series 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
605   //    04 Oct 2018, 00:08 IST

South Africa v India - Test Match Series - Day One

The two-match Test series between India and West Indies will kick off tomorrow at the picturesque Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. The Indian team despite having a torrid time in the test series in England will be high after the triumph in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian Team once again after taking a break post the England test series. Team India would want to continue their dominant record at home in test matches and are clear favourites against a relatively inexperienced West Indies side.

While West Indies will start off as underdogs, they cannot be taken as granted considering their recent test series win against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka earlier this year. Current skipper Jason Holder would be leading the West Indies side and it is a perfect opportunity to showcase their talents in the two-match series.

The two teams will walk on to the field with lots to achieve and here are the 5 records that can be broken in this series:

#1. Pujara Nears 5000


Image result for pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara, who had a good series in England, will be high on confidence when he steps on to the field at his home turf in Rajkot. The dependable right-handed batsman has a tremendous record at home with an impeccable average of 62.42 runs in the 33 matches played at home. With 13 half centuries and 10 hundred, Pujara is the best batsman at home in the current squad.

Pujara currently has a tally of 4809 runs and is 191 runs short of achieving 5000 runs in Test cricket. If Pujara manages to score these runs, he would become the twelfth Indian batsman to achieve the feat.

With a home ground advantage at Rajkot, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Pujara reaches the milestone in the 1st Test itself.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
